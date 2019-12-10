One in three hospitals raised its parking charges last year

One in three hospitals put up the cost of parking last year, with patients and visitors objecting to the “exorbitant” prices, an investigation has found.

The study by the PA news agency showed hospitals made more than £254m from parking in 2018/19, as patients and visitors said they felt ripped off.

For the investigation, 7,883 patients and visitors who had used a hospital car park in the last two years were surveyed, and financial data was gathered from 144 NHS trusts.

The data showed that hospitals made £254,373,068 from charging for parking in 2018/19 - up 10 per cent on the previous year and a record high.

Overall, 47 NHS trusts increased their charges between 2017/18 and 2018/19, typically by 10 per cent.

At Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the borough’s hospitals, parking charges increased in June 2017.

While people dropping someone off can park for free for 30 minutes, drivers having to leave their car face paying £6.50 if they are there for more than four hours. This previously cost £6, an increase of 8.33 per cent.

However, free parking is available to some, including patients receiving treatment for cancer and visitors of patients hospitalised for more than two weeks.

At the time, the trust said the charges were similar to other local hospitals and the money raised was used to pay for new facilities and the running costs of the car parks.

The survey revealed that patients and visitors often struggle to find spaces, experience a lack of disabled parking, long queues and parking meters that do not work.

Overall, 86 per cent of those polled said parking added to the stress of a hospital visit.

One patient said: “The car parks are so busy that from 16.30 until 17.30 it can take nearly one hour to leave the hospital”, while another said: “I spent over £102 to visit my wife.”

Others described the charges as “a rip-off”, “too expensive”, “extortionate”, “astronomical” and “exorbitant”.

Wigan’s hospital bosses are currently drawing up plans for two new multi-storey car parks to ease parking problems on the busy Wigan Infirmary site.

As part of their election manifesto pledges, Labour has vowed to scrap all hospital parking charges, while the Conservatives say parking will be free for those in greatest need, including the disabled, parents of sick children staying overnight, staff working night shifts and those regularly needing outpatients.

In the PA investigation, 49 per cent of people said nobody should have to pay for parking at hospitals.

Some 46 per cent thought visitors should have to pay, 12 per cent said patients and eight per cent said hospital staff.

Of those who thought somebody else should foot the bill, half said the Government should pay, while 23 per cent thought NHS trusts should be responsible.

When it came to problems with parking, 32 per cent of all people surveyed said they struggled to find a space during their visit.

One in 10 could not find disabled parking, 10 per cent were confused by parking rules and 11 per cent could not pay in the way they wanted to.

Almost one in five people who received a parking fine said it was because their appointment overran or for some other reason beyond their control.

Many people complained about the charges and the queues to find a space.

Comments included: “I had to queue for 40 minutes to get into the car park”, “I had to wait too long for space and was late for appointment” and “Difficult to estimate how long is needed.

Cost is ridiculously high and length of time needed can be very varied depending on whether the department is running to time.”

Overall, 126 NHS trusts provided data to PA following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

Data for an extra 18 trusts was collected from figures submitted to NHS Digital as part of their annual estates and returns information collection.

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust took the most parking revenue in 2018/19 at £6,352,676, up on the £6,285,340 the previous year.

This was followed by University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (£5,876,000) and University Hospitals Of Leicester NHS Trust (£5,025,860).

Overall, trusts took £254,373,068 in 2018/19, including at least £142,958,247 from patients and visitors and £65,219,879 from staff.

This is up 10 per cent on the £232,236,216 the year before, which included at least £124,864,444 from patients and visitors and £60,060,676 from staff.

Income from parking fines also increased by eight per cent in 2018/19 to £1,557,749, despite fewer trusts disclosing their income than the previous year.

Just under half (65 out of 124) trusts said their car parks were managed by a private company, with at least 23 of these private firms taking all the fines income.

Half of trusts charged for disabled parking.

Only England’s hospitals routinely charge for parking - car parks are largely free in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.