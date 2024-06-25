Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan family is appealing for veterans to attend the funeral of one of the borough’s last Land Army Girls.

Mary Trannack passed away peacefully aged 99 at Wigan Infirmary on June 18, surrounded by loved ones.

Mrs Trannack served in the Women’s Land Army (WLA) for six years during World War Two. She was based in Penzance, Cornwall, between 1942 and 1948.

The WLA was first established during World War One and re-founded in June 1939, just before the outbreak of the second war, to address the expected agricultural labour shortage. Britain relied heavily on imported food, and it was expected that many male farm workers would be called up to fight. In addition, the government was concerned that a war would disrupt food imports due to German blockades, leading to food shortages.

Mary Trannack with her granddaughter Claire Bennett at an armed services Christmas lunch hosted by MP Yvonne Fovargue last December

Most girls who joined the WLA were in their teens or early twenties. More than 200,000 Land Girls worked in the WLA from 1939 until 1950, when the service was disbanded.

Mrs Trannack joined the WLA when she was 17 years old and spoke fondly of time spent on the farm, threshing and harvesting food.

Despite the happy memories, life in the Land Army was challenging. Working conditions were demanding, with long hours and outdoor work in all weather conditions. Training was minimal, with many women learning on the job.

It was only in 2008 that WLA members achieved recognition as veterans, 63 years after the end of the war.

All surviving Land Girls were awarded a special commemorative badge to thank them for their service.

Mrs Trannack’s granddaughter, Claire Bennett, accompanied her to many events, including the badge presentation.

She said: “My Nan was a proud veteran and the whole family loved to hear stories about her time as a Land Girl.

“It took a long time for her efforts to be recognised, but it was well deserved, as without the women taking the men’s roles as farmers and lumberjacks, the outcome of the War could have been different.

"We are so proud of all she achieved and would be thrilled if local veterans could join us for the funeral service, to give her the send-off she deserves.”

Goose Green resident Mrs Trannack was well-known in her local parish of Worsley Mesnes and, as a St Jude’s churchgoer, she enjoyed playing bingo with friends, taking photographs, and attending veteran lunches.

After the war, the single mum worked long term as a legal secretary at the John England mail order factory at Martland Park. She leaves two daughters, eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren!

Former Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue CBE said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of Mary's passing. She was a wonderful, strong woman who served her country as a Land Army Girl.

“Mary had a lively sense of humour and I always enjoyed conversing with her at the many veteran events she attended.

“My heartfelt condolences go to her family at this difficult time but I know they will be so proud of Mary's life and achievements.”