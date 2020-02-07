CHARLES GRAHAM - A film it should be compulsory to see

It’s a few weeks now since we went to see the new First World War film 1917.

But it left such a vivid mark it seems like only yesterday. We were only about 10 minutes into it when I became sure this was something very special and sure to garner many awards. The Baftas duly delivered on Sunday with best film and best director for Sam Mendes among the plaudits.

Some might regard the Hitchcockian device of using a single shot for the whole feature as a gimmick (it certainly had us wondering how it could on earth have been achieved), but it wasn’t gratuitous.

It made the young soldiers’ mission and plight all the more involving and war all the more remorseless. If you’ve not seen it yet, please rectify this as soon as possible!