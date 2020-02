There is clearly a problem with the car park at Ashton’s Gerard Centre. For years it has made headlines by hitting defaulting motorists with some of the biggest fines in the borough.

But now its gadgetry has been caught out again by wrongly fining folk. Das Neocleous is the latest victim: stung for £100 because when he parked a short time there two mornings running the centre’s gismo thought he was there round the clock.

Thankfully the penalty has been rescinded but other shoppers beware!