Charles Graham - Farewells to the departed of 2019

It has become a habit on this page to turn the new year with a roll call of folk who figured somehow in my conscience who left us in the last 12 months.

Some I will sadly miss, others not at all (a certain Zimbabwean dictator for instance) but they all struck some kind of chord. Sorry if some of the obscure ones (it was a bad year for organists) need further research, but space precludes job spec.

John Joubert, Carol Channing, Windsor Davies, Jean Guillou, Noel Rawsthorne, Jeremy Hardy, Clive Swift, Rosamunde Pilcher, Albert Finney, Gordon Banks, John Stalker, Bruno Ganz, Karl Lagerfeld, Peter Tork, Andre Previn, Peter Hurford, Luke Perry, Ken Kercheval, Heather Harper, Peter Mayhew, Seymour Nurse, Freddie Starr, Brian Waldron, Doug McAvoy, Doris Day, Bob Hawke, Derek Holman, Niki Lauda, Stephen Thorne, Paul Darrow, Lenart Johansson, Sven-David Sandstrom, Ib Norholm, Franco Zeffirelli, Anthony Hedges, William Simons, Bryan Marshall, Glyn Houston, John McCririck, Rip Torn, Ross Perot, Freddie Jones, Andrea Camilleri, Rutger Hauer, Peter McNamara, Malcolm Nash, Barrington Pheloung, Joe Longthorne, Peter Fonda, Sheila Steafel, Valerie Harper, Terrance Dicks, Gordon Brand Jr, Robert Mugabe, Abdul Qadir, Chester Williams, Roger Boutry, Brian Barnes, Jacques Chirac, Leah Bracknell, Jessye Norman, Peter Sissons, Giya Kancheli, Stephen Moore, Raymond Leppard, Gay Byrne, Brian Mawhinney, Lord Bramall, Frank Dobson, Sheila Ferguson, Stephen Cleobury, Gary Rhodes, Jonathan Miller, Clive James, Mariss Jansons, Bob Willis, Jim Smith, Ron Saunders, David Bellamy, Sheila Mercier, Nicky Henson, Kenny Lynch, Martin Peters, Tony Britton, Jerry Herman and Neil Innes.