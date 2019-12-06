CHARLES GRAHAM - Fears about letting convicted killers go

I wrote my third article in as many months this week informing everyone that a local killer has been deemed fit to be released from prison.

And in all three cases, the families of their victims have grave reservations about the decisions based on the fear that none has faced up to their appalling crimes.

Darren Pilkington

First we had Darren Pilkington, given yet another chance of life on the outside following two licence breaches and two spells for different manslaughters.

Then came the shock announcement that Ian Simms is to be sprung, potentially just months before a law is finally passed that would stop murderers like him who fail to reveal what they did with their victims’ remains from doing so.

Pilkington’s continuing inability to stay on the right side of the law, despite pleading guilty, is unsurprisingly a huge worry to surviving relatives of Carly Fairhurst whom he killed in 2006.

And Helen McCourt’s mum fears that her last best chance of finding out what Simms did with her daughter’s body in 1988 will go if this unrepentant man is let out.

Ian Simms

Now we have the mum of 15-year-old Louise Sellars having to face up to her murderer - Darren Ashurst - being released from prison on licence.

Like the Pilkingtons, Elaine was given the chance to appeal against the Parole Board verdict, but her emotional arguments of the damage he caused and the fact that he has shown little contrition (even his offender manager voiced concerns about letting him go) have fallen on deaf ears.

There is of course the argument that “you can’t keep everyone behind bars forever”, especially if, as in Ashurst’s case, there is no issue about a missing body.

But put yourself in the families’ shoes when you hear that these convicts have not shown remorse. In Simms’s case, he once sent Helen’s mum a threatening letter and if people supervising Ashurst have concerns about him, then it’s little wonder that Louise’s mum is worried.

Statistically there are very few cases of people who have been locked up for murders coming after their victims’ families when finally released.

But these decisions are now being made against the background of last Friday’s stabbings in London when Usman Khan, a convicted terorrist-cum-delegate at a conference about rehabilitating serious offenders, who ran amok with a knife and killed two students.

There is a sickening irony about it all and should make Parole Boards doubly sure about the releasing of dangerous offenders.