CHARLES GRAHAM: Sympathy for boy racer gang victims

I wonder how many folk react with a “wow, that’s impressive” when someone tears past at break-neck speed in a souped-up car with the silencer removed for maximum aural impact?

Very few I suspect. Far more prevalent a response - mine included - would involve words un printable in a family newspaper.

So I have great sympathy for those Wiganers enduring the din of boy racers revving and screeching round Westwood Way until 1.30am.

We know that by spring this won’t be happening anymore because Westwood Way will cease to be a cul-de-sac and form one end of the new link road.

But that must seem a long time off for those suffering nightly from these idiots. I do hope the police can put an end to it sooner than that.