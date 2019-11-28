CHARLES GRAHAM - Tackling racism at an early age

Pleasing it was to report this week that there has been only one accusation of racist behaviour against a single Wigan Athletic fan in the last two seasons.

That’s far better than at many clubs around the country, although that one case is, of course, to be deplored. Neither should we rest on our laurels.

Racism seems to be rearing its head all over the place, most recently the invective England cricket star Joffra Archer suffered at in New Zealand. Closer to home, Latics player Nathan Byrne was the victim of racist chanting while playing at Bristol City in April.

But he has gone on the offensive since, bringing a Show Racism the Red Card message to Wigan schoolchildren.

That’s the spirit: knock back these sickening prejudices at an early stage!