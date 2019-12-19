CHARLES GRAHAM - What next for our stately home?

How sad it is to see Haigh Hall with the shutters up.

There were such high hopes for this landmark when the council handed over its transformation and running to Contessa Hotels.

But few will dispute that the project went pear-shaped, and not just because members of the public were having endless access issues in the grounds and that ruddy horrible dotted white line that turned the main drive into an airport runway.

The deadline for clearing out has been and gone but, as we reported the other day, it still seems that there is a Contessa presence in the premises and, astonishingly, they are still taking bookings!

But surely they’ll be out soon. And then we can really start thinking/worrying about what to do next with this jewel in the crown.