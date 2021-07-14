JOHN RULLO: Family on the Mighty Hike for Macmillan

The McNamara family of Hawkley Hall

I’m wishing “good luck and good going” to the McNamara family from Hawkley Hall who have been in training along the canal and round the Flashes for the upcoming Thames Path Mighty Hike on July 17.

Dad Mike, 71, and four of his six grown-up children, John, Cathy, Lynn and Michelle are all doing the 26-mile hike in memory of Cathy’s partner Don Court, who sadly died last year after being treated for cancer.

Mike, a retired goods fitter is heavily involved with the Brian Boru Irish Club on Bryn Street and has received fantastic support for the family’s sponsorship page from members, relatives and friends.

They have so far raised more than £3,800, smashing their £2,500 target.

Mike said: “It’s lovely to all be out together training as a family. Sadly like so many others, cancer has touched our lives over the past few years and we have experienced first hand the amazing work that Macmillan does and how vital their services are. It is important for us to do this in memory of Don.”

To sponsor the McNamaras go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mcnamara7?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=mcnamara7&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=4c908b89d20748b5ba997c9f0dd0c336

July is Sarcoma awareness month.

Sarcomas are cancers that can develop anywhere in bone, fibrous tissue, tendons, fat and muscle, commonly affecting arms or legs.

The main symptom of bone sarcoma is a persistent, unexplained pain or tenderness in the bone. For soft tissue sarcoma, the main symptom is a lump or swelling that is getting bigger. Speak to your GP if you have any of these symptoms.

For information, support or just someone to talk to, call 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk.