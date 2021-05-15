LUKE MARSDEN: A salute to our NHS heroes - including my mum

Nurses have been on the frontline throughout the pandemic

But instead I’m going to just say “thank you” to all our nurses across Wigan because they deserve it.

This week was International Nurses Day: a day for all of us to pause, take a moment and say thanks, either publicly or privately, to the NHS heroes and for what they have done this year.

I’m particularly proud of my mum who has been awarded Unregistered Nurse of the Year by the Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust.

My mum, like many frontline heroes, just selflessly got on with her job throughout the past 12 months. I never once heard her complain, get down about things or express anger about the pandemic. She just wanted to get on with the task in hand and help save as many lives as possible.

My mum just wants to help people, not expecting a single stitch of recognition or praise. That’s what makes her being given an award by her peers even more meaningful. She will probably hate the fact I’m writing about her in this very column but if you can be anything at the moment, be a Carol.

A lot of celebs have posted about Mental Health Awareness week, spreading the “be kind” message to us all in the same breath as ridiculing other celebs for endorsing a new bikini or supplement product. My recent venture into local politics has taught me that we need more role models like my mum in our lives and not virtue-signalling celebs or politicians. Now that’s a message I can endorse.