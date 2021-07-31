LUKE MARSDEN: Forget Tenerife - enjoy a staycation in Wigan!

A sunny day in beautiful Mesnes Park

Then it poured down.

Summer 2021 in Britain: where you need water-resistant sun cream for the rain!

I’ve overheard the usual “oh it’s a bit too warm” then the same people are now complaining it has been raining.

If the British weather was a vote on The X Factor it would always be in the bottom two.

Why would I need to go to Tenerife, I asked myself?

When the sun does (hopefully) return, Wigan is just as good a place as any to have a staycation.

Now that our restaurants across the borough have fully opened it’s now a good time to get booking and enjoy all the flavours of the world right here in little Wigan.

Whether it be a few drinks at some of our many bars in the town centre or perhaps a leisurely stroll along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, Wigan can really be an ideal staycation spot especially if you’re on a budget.

One of the most popular search terms on Google recently has been for pet-friendly places to take your dogs.

We’re lucky we’re spoiled for choice with our local parks and many of our town centre bars have outdoor seating. We just need summer to return quickly.

The year 2020 was incredibly difficult for all of us, whether that be emotionally, financially, or physically (or all three). We deserve a summer of as much rest and relaxation as we can get and I for one will be staying put in our town, soaking up our local amenities, even if I’m not soaking up any sunshine!