I’m not writing this from a raft in the middle of the Asda Robin Park roundabout although I’d imagine given the rainfall, that particular roundabout will be underwater by now.

I received my third (and hopefully final) Covid-19 jab last week.

Couple that with two bouts of having the virus, I’d say I’m brimming with antibodies to last me years.

The government has now ended all legal restrictions to self-isolate, as you’re reading this you could be next to someone who is Covid positive but that’s OK: the vaccines have done their jobs.

The first lockdown at least did its job. It’s time to move on, Covid is now just going to be part and parcel of everyday life. The point being, it is time to crack on with everything else.

We’ve heard a lot about “personal responsibility” over the last few weeks, but it really is down to choices you make to protect yourself and others, which starts with the vaccine.

I started this column by saying congrats if you survived the weather. I’ll offer another congrats, despite what the anti-vax mob believe, well done if you’ve been triple jabbed like myself.

I’ll choose to still wear a mask on the train, I’ll choose to still wear a seatbelt in my car and I’ll choose to wear a waterproof jacket in the rain.

This is personal responsibility and I’ve still got faith that the great majority of us will exercise this in a way that not only protects ourselves but others because after all that’s really what the vaccine is about. As for that roundabout at Asda Robin Park, I’ll choose to avoid that for a while. Anyone got an ark handy?