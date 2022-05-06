Very few actors would be able to play a ridiculously over-the-top version of themselves in the way that Nicolas Cage plays the lead character, Nicolas Cage.

In fact based on how ridiculously woke and preachy (minus that Smith slap) American award ceremonies have become, I highly doubt any actor would even sign up to create a film that sees you play a total parody of yourself.I’ve not been sleeping too well recently and aside from a five-minute power nap at some point in the film (don’t be alarmed: I always do it) it had me laughing more than I’ve done in years.

In fact afterwards I had one of the better nights’ sleep in a while. Thanks Nic!Watching it reminded me of some of the crazy things I’ve been asked to do over the years including a pilot for a reality TV show where I would play a fictional version of myself.

Nicholas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

This wasn’t set on a private island in Majorca like Cage’s latest film. My big break was set in a dark damp Soho office with an overweight middle-aged man with a pink Mohawk barking orders to me as he felt up his PA.

You’ll be shocked to learn that the pilot didn’t make it off the runway. I wish I still had a copy so I could burn the DVD.In a way I can relate to Nicolas Cage and see why he would take on this sort of project. The film allowed him to externalise any introspection he’s probably had about his career choices.

I walked past a chippy in Preston last week and I recalled the time I dressed up as fish for the grand opening as part of a radio promo.