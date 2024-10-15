Nanny Diaries: allow your children to choose which toys they would like

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s creeping close to the time of year many people start to look for new toys for their little ones.

Television advertising starts to entice your child with promises of baby dolls that cry and trucks that roar.

Yet still, even in 2024, most of the vanity sets and baby doll things are pink with little girls modelling them and the cars and guns are in primal colours like red and blue and pictured with boys.

However, a growing number of parents are choosing not to buy these gender specific toys for their children.

Children will always enjoy crafts and outdoor toys, regardless of gender

They are choosing instead the aesthetically pleasing, wooden, neutral-coloured toys – the toys that are not aimed at either gender.

The popularity of these toys is evident in many supermarkets and toy shops.

The problem is, a lot of children are drawn to gender-based toys.

There is some research that suggests this is a biological thing. The presence of certain hormones pre-natal has been shown to affect brain development, influencing the way boys’ brains grow compared to girls’ brains.

Boys are drawn to wheels and moving parts and girls to fine motor and nurturing play. This is pure instinct.

Older children are also susceptible to society’s expectations and peers.

For example, most boys at nursery will go for the cars, the girls will choose the baby dolls.

This will be partly due to family influence too.

It’s our job as parents to widen their experiences and learning with opportunities to explore new toys and roles.

Buy girls cars and police officer suits, buy boys baby dolls and prams. After all, role play is vital to development.

For gender neutral toys add in some science games, outdoor toys like balls or skittles, or nature games like bug hotels.

However, allow your child to choose. Don’t feel pressured and don’t pressure your child to play with specific things. Just gently introduce things alongside their usual, preferred toys.

So, if you’re looking to buy some toys for some children soon, bear this in mind.

Or if all else fails, stick to books – you can’t go wrong with a book!