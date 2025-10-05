In my last Wigan Observer article, Heroes and Baddies, I made comment about the myth of films and real-life situations, and the fact that to many susceptible crackpots of this world, there can be a thin and almost invisible line.

But we cannot escape the fact that we are now living in very dangerous times.

Nothing is like it used to be.

Even the mystique that once surrounded the Royal Family, in now no more.

And for me, a very good mannered and humble citizen of the realm, I am not amused.

We have a tradition of being a non-panic nation, and now arrogant Trump is trying to tell us how to run our country.

Whether we are right or wrong, it has nowt to do with him, so it’s time to gag this American all-knowing foreigner for good.

Now, like every true Britisher knows, there’s a lot to be said for good relationships.

However, as every honest Wiganer knows, the Wigan Observer is not a political paper. Of late though, there has been plenty of talk and personal views about free speech, so maybe free speech should be spoken with an open mind.

When I was just a pup of a lad, free speech meant complaining about my bossy brothers, but no-one took any notice.

Who listens to the babby of the family, anyroad?

But at our Miry Lane abode free speech (complaining) was tempered with good manners and respect for our parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles.

And we never, ever called our neighbours by their first names. George Orwell once wrote "If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they don’t want to hear,” and this is true.

But what my parents would not tolerate was swearing. They didn’t swear in front of us and that set the scene for the whole family, so to speak.

I remember once having an argument with my brother John and calling him a pig, and my reward was a slap across the legs and a warning ‘"No swearing in this house, young man” (until that day I never knew “pig” was a swear word).

There was another time, when I was in the army, I was on leave enjoying a 48-hour weekend pass, and after our Sunday roast, I was reading out aloud an article in the Sunday People newspaper, and I was so agitated with the article, it just came from nowhere, I mouthed an obscene expletive.

Not a word was said, but the silence was crushing, and it proved without doubt that it was almost impossible to leave behind the usual barrack room profanities.

I remember too, a classroom incident at my school, St Joseph’s “college’ for peasants. Ralph Ball was a severely mentally deficient lad who was just there to make up the class numbers. His desk was the next one to Tom Malone.

Tom was an athlete, and well-built beyond his years. One of my pet hates was the school’s weekly visit to the Wigan baths, and while I was struggling like a drowning man trying to do the breast stroke, Tom would be doing Tarzan-like dives and overhead swimming strokes like an Olympic contender.

However, one day Tom dropped a clanger. He whispered something to Ralph, and poor Ralph, an innocent victim, who because of his naivety, we never slapped around, made a mockery of, or shamed in any way, stood up, stuck his hand, in the air and shouted, “Excuse me, Miss Adams.”

Fanny Adams, the teacher of Standard 6, a prison guard-type of a woman said “Yes, Ralph, what is it?”

Ralph, without hesitation said: “Tom Malone has just told me to tell you, to eff-off, Miss Adams.”

With not a blink of an eye, Fanny said: “Don’t talk Double Dutch Ralph, and you Malone, front of the class, please.”

Tom received several of Fanny’s painful and vicious, hand-stingers, delivered by her trusty leather strap.

At the beginning of this article, I mention the fact that we are living in a dangerous world.

The threat of a World War Three is forever with us, and we can’t do anything about it.

We are a country in turmoil, sleaze is all around us and the powers that be seem to have no direction, or enthusiasm.

In fact, there are some people who actually hate this country of ours. Like I have just said we, the ordinary folk, can’t do anything about it, but this doesn’t mean that we can’t love our neighbours.

Wouldn’t it be fantastic if we could return to the old ways of love thy neighbour as thyself? But it will never happen, not wholescale anyway, because in today’s world of greed, lack of good morals and principles, we have plunged to abysmal depths.

You read almost every day horrendous accounts of cruelty. The Scottish poet Robert Burns once wrote something about "Man’s inhumanity to Man” and that philosophical saying says a lot.

At this moment in time, I’m reading a book called Lord of Flies written by William Golding, about a group of schoolboys whose plane crashes on a beautiful desert island, and because they are alone, with no grown-ups to take control, their primitive instincts become savage and unpredictable.

One day one them finds a conch shell on the beach and becomes their leader; somehow that shell became a symbol of power.

When I was a ragged-arsed lad, I didn’t even know what a conch shell was, and a leader was automatically chosen for his ability to take the first steps in gang "warfare” you didn’t have to be fearless, just daft.

But it did the trick. Then there came the bragging rights. I use to brag about my dad being an expert on herbalism and knowing about the different qualities of various plants, and about how he survived a deadly German machine gun bullet in the First World War and about my cousin Alf who survived the Dunkirk retreat, and ended up partially paralysed down his left side.

But I had the sense to steer clear of my own army days. I mean who wants to hear about Private Dakin 22155050 who became a barman in the officers’ mess making cocktails and serving up whiskies, angostura bitters blended gins and pale ales and brandy?

Still, it could have been worse, I could have been stranded on a desert island with Donald Trump.

But guess what? After my army days, I finished up digging trenches in the pouring rain, and laying water mains in the freezing cold.

All that came much later of course. Even so, everything came right in the end.

And that is what life is all about: making the best of what you have, because when all is said and done, it’s your body, it’s your life, so get on with it.

Because who knows what’s around the corner, eh? We could end up having arrogant Trump giving our hopeless, Zombie-like Starmer the elbow and telling us all how to live our lives.

If that happens, then it’s God help us all.