What's for me tea mam? That was the cry from children in my youth in the late 1940s and early 1950s, playing out until mother's sing-songy voice returned "Come in for your te-ee-y."

In those days there was no debate about what mothers put on the table. You ate what you had, no argument nor could there be: money was so be tight that a “finicky eater” was a luxury that that couldn't be afforded.

Budgeting was a job most mothers were adept at. Sunday dinner … I almost said lunch but it was dinner at our house and I think the vast majority in Wigan in those days called it the same.

Anyhow, back to the “grub”: dinner (lunch for our southern cousins) would be a roast, usually beef or lamb. It was seldom chicken which seemed a luxury. Today chicken is so much cheaper than beef and lamb, but not so in the those days .

Dinner (lunch) time in the 1950s

The leftover potatoes and vegetables from Sunday was Monday’s tea, warmed up in a frying pan. Some called it resurrection or, more usually, bubble and squeak.

The name came from the sounds the dish makes while cooking. So that was a meal for almost for nothing.

Tuesdays might be lobbies: another thrifty meal usually made from any meat left over from Sunday, sliced potatoes and any other veg that might be looking for a home.

Again a good wholesome meal for gratis or, as we might have said, “nowt.”

Pass the Blue Nun would you, darling

When I say meal in the singular I, of course, mean plural, because however many there were in the family, they all had the same dish.

As I said earlier there was no "I'll have this or I'll have that.” It was a case of take it or leave it; given that choice – Hobson’s choice you might say – you took it!

Wednesday in our house was Scotch scallops, one of my favourites: thinly sliced potatoes, onions and bacon. Some would use minced beef, but it was always bacon at number 48. My mouth is salivating as I write.

I won't go over the menu for the rest of the week at 48 McCormick Street, it may be boring (I hope it hasn't been already) but I just wanted to just to give a flavour of the fare on offer in those now seemingly long ago days.

The Turnkey on King Street

One dish I ought to mention, never heard of today, is milk pobs which your mother would give when you were ill: bread broken in small pieces covered with hot milk and sprinkling of a sugar.

They sound disgusting and I can assure you they were! I could, however, manage OXO pobs … just about.

The only takeaway food was from the chippy or the confectioner’s which everybody called “the pie shop” (I can't think why).

Pizzas were something we'd never heard of. May I give an example? In Dean Martin’s 1953 hit That's Amore, when you get to the line “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore,” almost everybody, including me, thought he was singing “piece of pie!” Why wouldn't you?

Tom Walsh

Chinese restaurants hadn't yet made an appearance on Wigan's streets and Indian restaurants came much later.

People seldom, if ever, dined out in those days, but thing changed dramatically in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

Inhibitions prevalent in the generations before World War Two vanished. Many pubs started to offer chicken in a basket and quite a few sit-down meals in the “dining room,” reluctant to say they were restaurants as they thought it sounded pretentious and a little too posh.

Gastronomically speaking the opening of The Turnkey restaurant on King Street was a revelation. Opened by Roger Doxey, it was the first that seemed to be like an eatery you would find in big cites or even in London no less.

The menu seemed extensive in those days although certainly not by today’s standards.

A favourite meal would be starters: prawn cocktail (not for me, thank you very much – I've never eaten a prawn in my life, I can't say why, probably because they were not available to me in my childhood – did I day something about finicky eaters? So it was soup for me) followed by a main course of steak and, you've guessed it, Black Forest gateau for dessert, which seemed the height of sophistication.

Give Tom Walsh a chippy over fine dining anytime

And, not to be outdone, a bottle of Blue Nun might also be quaffed. Will this sophistication never end?!

I remember clearly going there when I was courting (that's a word you don't hear today) my wife. T-bone steak was 19/6d (97p) including the salad bar, if you don't mind.

Nevertheless, people enjoyed the experience just as much, if not more than in my opinion, the deluded people who today pay hundreds of pounds each, often in establishments described as fine dining restaurants: known for the “upscale ambience, high-quality food, meticulous service and focus on creating a sophisticated and memorable experience.''

I've taken that blurb from a so called guide to fine dining. Definitely not for me, I'm afraid. I would choke on the second bite. But, as they say, to each his own. I go by an old saying my Auntie Maggie often quoted: “A fool and his/her money are soon parted.”

Today's equivalent to the Turnkey will do me very nicely or, on special occasions, I'll push the boat out which to me means Miller and Carter and an upgrade from Blue Nun probably to the house wine!

On a very special anniversary or birthday maybe Prosecco.

To be perfectly honest I'd rather have a pint of bitter anytime. How common that must sound to the gourmet aficionado: enough to have my silver cutlery removed and my napkin ripped from its place tucked into my collar, where it shouldn't be. That’s very bad form, don't you know, and against all rules of dining etiquette.

The ultimate punishment: to be banned from fine dining restaurants for life. I can almost hear the gossip above the tinkling of cut glass goblets charged, of course, by the sommelier: "This is what happens when you lower standards!”

A pint of bitter indeed and, in all likelihood, steak well done.

I know some people will say not wanting to go fine dining and having a palate for the finest wines is very unsophisticated and a tad common.

I like to think it's looking at for value for money. I couldn't justify paying hundreds of pounds for a meal, not even if I won the top prize lottery twice over.

You see I'm my mam's son after all. Thanks mam!