Financial Matters with Jane Dennis: Company Directors and Shareholders – time to get verified
This isn’t just for new appointments – existing company officers and PSCs will also need to confirm their identity in the coming months. So, whether you’re setting up your first limited company or have been running one for years, now’s the time to understand what’s coming and get ready.
Why is this happening?
The changes are part of a broader government push to clamp down on economic crime, fraud, and misuse of the UK’s company registration system. For too long, it’s been relatively easy to submit inaccurate or false information to Companies House. These new rules aim to increase transparency and ensure that only real, identifiable people are involved in running UK companies.
Who needs to verify?
You’ll need to complete identity verification if you’re:
- A company director
- A person with significant control (usually a major shareholder or someone with real influence over the company)
- A person filing documents on behalf of a company (such as an agent or accountant)
- This will also apply to new roles going forward. No one will be able to register a new company or update details unless the relevant individuals have verified their identity.
How will it work?
Verification can be done directly through Companies House or via an Authorised Corporate Service Provider (like your accountant if they’re registered). The process will likely involve uploading a photo ID and a selfie-style video – similar to online banking or digital passport applications.
Companies House hasn’t published an exact launch date yet, but the legislation is in place and implementation is expected later this year.
What should you do now?
Start by checking that your company’s records are up to date. Make sure all directors and PSCs are correctly listed. If you work with a filing agent, have a conversation with them about how they’ll handle verification. And keep an eye on Companies House announcements so you’re not caught off guard when the new system goes live.