Financial Matters with Jane Dennis: New Trade Measures Aim to Protect UK Businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a significant move aimed at bolstering British businesses, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has unveiled a comprehensive plan to ensure a level playing field in international trade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announced during the IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C., the initiative seeks to address unfair trading practices and support domestic industries facing challenges from global competitors.

Tackling Unfair Trade Practices

Central to the Chancellor’s plan is the immediate action by the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) to counteract the dumping of cheap goods into the UK market. This practice, where products are sold below market value, often undermines local businesses. By enhancing support for businesses to report such practices and improving trade data monitoring, the government aims to deter import surges that disrupt fair competition.

Jane Dennis

Reviewing Low Value Imports

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another critical aspect of the plan involves a review of the customs treatment for Low Value Imports. Currently, goods valued at £135 or less can be imported without paying customs duty. Major UK retailers, including Next and Sainsbury’s, have raised concerns that this policy allows international companies to undercut them, leading to calls for amendments to ensure fair competition.

Commitment to Free and Fair Trade

Chancellor Reeves emphasized the importance of maintaining an open global economy while ensuring fairness. She stated, “We must stand up for free and open trade – crucial to deliver our Plan for Change to make everyone better off. We must help businesses keep their access to trade around the world.” The government’s approach includes reducing tariffs and supporting industries like zero-emissions vehicles to help businesses compete fairly on the international stage.

Supporting Domestic Industries

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to support UK industries amid global economic challenges. Recent actions include measures to protect British steelmaking and plans for a strategic industrial approach to strengthen the economy. By addressing unfair trade practices and reviewing import policies, the government aims to create a stable and fair environment for British businesses to thrive.

Looking Ahead

The Chancellor’s plan reflects a proactive stance in safeguarding the interests of UK businesses in a rapidly changing global trade landscape. By tackling unfair practices and ensuring equitable trade policies, the government seeks to foster a resilient and competitive domestic market, contributing to overall economic growth and stability.