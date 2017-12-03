Five talking points from Wigan Athletic’s draw at Fylde

Paul Kendrick looks at five talking points from Latics’ trip to Fylde.

1 The FA Cup is still a magical competition. While it may no longer be a major priority for Premier League clubs, you need only look at the atmosphere in the away end throughout - and the scenes in the home ends when the equaliser went in - to see how much it means to those supporters outside the top flight.

2 Paul Cook certainly couldn’t be accused of not giving the competition maximum respect. The starting XI he sent out was as close to full-strength as could be, with even Nick Powell coming on in the second half, on his return from injury, to try to tip the balance Wigan’s way. A replay isn’t ideal but, as Cook was quick to point out...it’s better than being knocked out!

3 Will Grigg’s back on fire. Okay, maybe not quite to the extent he was two seasons ago, but he’s back on the right track after a frustrating spell. His goal, a beautifully-taken near-post header, means he’s found the mark in back-to-back games for the first time in 15 months...with another level or two still to find. Hugely promising.

4 AFC Fylde are a club on the up. It was impossible not to be impressed by the set-up at a club that have their sights set on Football League status in the not-too-distant future. The ground looks like a spaceship’s been dropped in the middle of nowhere, but everything about the place smacked of ambition.

5 The bloke on the Fylde PA (Brian Porter) is a legend... “This is a message for the driver of the Wigan Athletic team coach....it’s causing an obstruction at the front of the ground...you’re gonna have to come and shift it fella...” What a way with words, and no wonder it went viral on Friday night. Fun fact: He’s also the man on the mic at the Wigan 10k!