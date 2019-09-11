GEOFFREY SHRYHANE: Ross was a shining example to us all

Little Ross Baxter entered this world three months early and battled a chronic lung condition for the rest of his short life.

Sadly he died just before his fourth birthday. But the legend of this little lad lives on.

Now his family are putting big efforts into raising money for the Alder Hey Hospital Family House Trust where families of sick children are accommodated near their loved ones.

The story of Ross has moved so many local people who fully realise that young deaths don’t rightly fit into the order of things.

Born on August 30, 2015, Ross was a true fighter and despite illness, he had the true ability to light up a room. As time went by it was a comfort to him whilst in hospital to know that his family were nearby in what is known as the Ronald McDonald House.

The little boy had a true zest for life and though unwell he attended day school and enjoyed trips to the seaside.

Donations to the accommodation at Alder Hey should be sent to tiny.cc/RossBaxter