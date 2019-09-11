GEOFFREY SHRYHANE: Theodore's Major triumph

Three paintings by Theodore Major have just sold for £100,000.

The paintings – two industrials and one of an orange dancing nude were included in a exhibition due to open this Thursday at a 20th anniversary sale at ClarkArt in Hale, Cheshire.

But all the works were on sale from the issue of the catalogue two weeks ago, and the Major oil paintings were snapped up straight away.

Theo Major, who died aged 91 in 1999, lived and painted in Appley Bridge but always refused to sell his works or co-operate with the art world.

But now the Major scene is changing and the works are appearing for sale, some from the artist’s estate.

Of the three Major’s already bought at ClarkArt, a large industrial of Two Men Walking went for £65,000, a smaller industrial for £10,000 and the dancing nude for £45,000.

Top art dealer Bill Clark said: “Art lovers are delighted that at long last, paintings by Theodore Major are coming onto the market.”