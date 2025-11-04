Health Column: Introducing public involvement and engagement (PIE) Hub: A new chapter in community research in the Wigan borough

Jess, Nick, Andrea and Charlotte from PIE Hub

We’re excited to share that the PIE hub has officially launched!

The PIE hub is about engaging communities and shaping the future of community-led research. It is a space for communities to have a voice, connect through meaningful engagement and grow through shared learning.

Communities know their own challenges and strengths better than anyone. Their personal experiences are essential for shaping research and policies that truly meet people’s needs. At Wigan Borough Community First Research, we want to change the way research is usually done, from something that happens to communities, to something that happens with communities.

We’ve just begun this journey, and the PIE Hub is very much a work in progress, growing and developing with the help of our community. The hub is designed to grow with the community and stakeholders who get involved, shaped by the needs and ideas of our communities.

At its core, the PIE Hub is about engaging with the community and putting them at the heart of research. It’s a place where local knowledge, personal experience, and curiosity come together to explore what matters most to our communities.

We’ve just opened up our interest forms for Community Engagement Researchers, inviting anyone to help investigate the issues that matter most to their community. No previous research experience is required, just a passion for your community and a willingness to engage with a range of people.

If you’re interested in becoming a Community Engagement Researcher or want to find out more, get in touch – we’d love to hear from you!

We welcome individuals from all backgrounds who know how to listen and bring people together. We’ll provide training and support to help you build your skills and confidence.

A Community Researcher is someone who cares about their community and wants to make a difference through research. You don’t need to be an expert, Community Researchers come from all walks of life, including grassroots groups, charities, and local volunteers. Supported by training, mentoring and encouragement, you’ll gather valuable stories and experiences from the community that will make your research more relevant, impactful and community driven.

What you’ll do:

Take part in training on community research methods

Help design and carry out research projects

Talk to people in your community and gather their view

share findings with local organisations and decision-makers

You will be reimbursed for your time. You don’t need previous research experience – just passion for your community. Join a growing pool of trained Community Engagement Researchers connecting you to available to universities, health services, and local government, helping you build your experience and open potential opportunities further in these fields. You’ll receive full training and ongoing support, so you feel confident in your role.

Deadline to express interest: 20th November 2025

To find out more, contact: [email protected] or pop into Sunshine House in Scholes

Or fill in our short form here: https://forms.office.com/e/1QVZn8wXPk