Health column: Stay safe this Christmas by looking after your sexual health

The festive season is here and it’s a time of joy, celebration and connection.

However, the mix of social gatherings, travel and holiday cheer can sometimes lead you to being unprepared.

Amid the parties, mistletoe moments, and New Year celebrations, it’s important to look after your sexual health.

The festive celebrations are often spontaneous, and while that’s exciting, it helps to be prepared. A busy social calendar often means our own sexual health and wellbeing is put to the back of our minds, so it helps to plan ahead.

Be prepared this Christmas by always carrying condoms with you to prevent the risk of unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Make sure you know where to get help with emergency contraception if you do have unprotected sex or the condom fails.

If you need help, emergency contraception can be picked up from most pharmacies or from Locala at 66A Standishgate, Wigan or Leigh Health Centre, Entrance C, The Avenue, Leigh.

Anyone under the age of 18 is welcome to drop into one of the above clinics without an appointment too.

If you are sexually active regular STI testing is important. Not everyone will experience symptoms of an STI, so it is important for sexual partners to get tested before having sex without a condom.

This Christmas, give yourself the gift of peace of mind by knowing your STI status. We know how busy the festive period is, but don’t worry if you can’t make it to a clinic.

Free, online and discreet STI testing is available 24 hours a day by visiting https://sh24.org.uk/. So you can test yourself within the comfort of your own home at no cost!

For more sexual health support, visit Locala at www.locala.org.uk/services/wigan-leigh or call them 01942 949 167.

Stay prepared this Christmas and celebrate safely!