Health column: Support for your mental health during the holidays

The Christmas and New Year holidays are often associated with celebrations and good times but for some it is a challenging period which puts a strain on their emotional, physical and financial health.

The winter season can also be challenging on your mental health, with shorter days, colder temperatures and lack of sunlight. This is likely to have a negative impact on people’s wellbeing contributing to feelings of low mood, no motivation and depression.

Some may suffer a mental health crisis which is when you feel at breaking point, and you need urgent help. You may be feeling extremely anxious; feeling suicidal, you may also be hearing voices or feeling very paranoid.

If you or someone you know experiences a mental health crisis, or needs urgent mental health support, there are a number of mental health crisis services in Wigan that you can turn to. They can be really valuable alternatives to attending A&E, which can become very busy, especially during winter.

Colleagues from our Wigan Wellbeing Team.

NHS 24/7 Mental Health Crisis Helpline

The NHS 24/7 mental health crisis helpline is for people of all ages who need urgent mental health support for themselves or someone they know.

Run by experienced mental health professionals, they will:

• Listen to you and help you work through immediate problems

• Work with you to find ways to move forward or suggest ways of working

• Give you information about, or refer you on to, other services that may be helpful.

They helpline is available for Wigan Borough residents free of charge, day or night, 365 days per year on 0800 953 0285.

Other helplines for all residents of Wigan and Leigh:

You can also call 116 123 to talk to Samaritans

If you're under 19, you can also call 0800 1111 to talk to Childline. The number will not appear on your phone bill.

Shout is a free, confidential, 24/7 text support service for anyone in the UK who is struggling to cope. To start a conversation, text the word 'SHOUT' to 85258.

Young people can also call PAPYRUS’s HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, email [email protected] or text 07860 039967.

These services offer confidential support from trained volunteers.

Self Help

Please do not suffer in silence. Ask for help. Speak to a family member, friend or colleague you are close to. If in crisis, contact services that can help. Doing simple practical day-to-day things like going for a walk, exercise, rest, sleeping well, and eating well is very important. Stay safe and look after your physical and mental health.

If you have seriously injured yourself, or feel that you can’t keep yourself safe, call 999 or go to A&E.

Find more details about Crisis Care services available to Wigan residents at: www.gmmh.nhs.uk/crisis-care.

Find further online mental health support and resources at: www.gmmh.nhs.uk/suicide-prevention.