Here are some beauty tips for your wedding day

Make-Up Doctor Rita Parmar writes about getting ready for your Big Day.

The big day is fast approaching, and you are running out of time.

I know the feeling as I get married soon, so I want to write you a little guide that was going to help with all things related to makeup.

I know you want to look your best and have even started to consider treatments that you never normally have, so let me help you with this:

1. Tans – This is a big one with many brides opting for a fake tan prior to the big day and if you want to look a warmer shade to your natural colour then there’s nothing wrong with that.

But when it comes to your face try to avoid ‘fake tan’ as this can be very drying to the skin.

If you want to look warmer use a fake tan that is designed for facial skin look at skincare brands for this (like Clarins, Clinique, Dior). Skin over the body and face are quite different and the last thing you want to do before the big day is dry skin or allow the tan to collate in pores.

Other options are to look at the foundation shades that will be warmer, that will work with the rest of your body (remember it doesn’t have to be as dark as your body the contouring or bronzing part will match and work with that).

2. Facials or any skin treatments – If your skin is not ‘used to’ any of these treatments, I would advise to try with caution.

Due to the nature of facials, adding extra oils and hydration or smoothing through removing skin cells can the upset the balance of your skin naturally. If you regularly have these treatments, then you should have a better idea of what to expect. Look at how your makeup sits or works around the times when you have had it? Is it different? Is your skin oiler? Do you have breakouts? Has skin improved?

If you’ve never had one of these treatments, I would suggest trying it a minimum of six months before the big day to firstly see how the skin reacts. Are you oilier or dryer after it? Have you had breakouts? How does your makeup sit after it? Make a log of the results weekly over the space of a month. And the big one did you see any improvement from having the treatment? This will help you decide if you want to have it for the big day. If you’ve seen the improvements with little side affects then you can plan it in for just before the big day, whereas is you’ve had side effects but skin looks great a couple of weeks after then you know to do it at least a couple of weeks before the big day.

3. New makeup – Trying new skincare or makeup right before the big day is quite risky, due to allergic reactions or having adverse effects. I would advise trying this way in advance of the big day.