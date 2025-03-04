Jo Platt MP column: the importance of giving young people a seat at the table

One of the joys of being an MP is getting to meeting children and young people from across the constituency who are so passionate about the areas where they live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m consistently impressed by how willing they are to share ideas and how determined they are to play an active role in bringing about the changes they want to see in their communities.

I recently returned to the Leigh campus of Wigan and Leigh College, where I has previously studied as an adult learner when I wanted a change in career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a tour of the college, including the new animal management facilities and the refurbished Learning Resource Centre, I joined young people who live in the constituency for a Q & A. It was fantastic to hear students speak with such focus and commitment on the issues that matter most to them.

Visiting Leigh College.

Safety, jobs and transport where paramount in their minds as was the need for a thriving town centre, where a good discussion ensued about what our town centres in Leigh and Atherton could be. It’s important to me that our young people are represented, and that’s why I welcome the Leigh Town Board taking efforts to ensure that they get a seat at the table and their voices inform the plans being made to help revitalise the town.

At another recent visit to Hindsford C of E Primary School, I met with year 4 pupils and was astounded by some of the work they’ve been doing with the Send My Friend Campaign, to demand quality education for all children across the globe affected by conflict, climate change, food crises, forced displacement and the aftermath of COVID-19. The enthusiasm for learning was palpable.

I’ve met some incredibly school and college leaders, teachers and support staff who are dedicated to supporting the aspirations of children and young people from Leigh, Atherton, Tyldesley, Golborne and Lowton, and instilling in them a keenness to learn and play a positive role in their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why I welcome Ofsted launching a major consultation that seeks the views of parents, carers, professionals and learners, on a new approach to inspecting and reporting on education providers. Educators need to feel empowered to get on with the work of ensuring that the next generation have the knowledge and skills to succeed. Whilst at the same time parents and carers also need to be given the reassurances that their children are being educated in a supportive environment.

Meeting with year 4 pupils at Hindsford CE Primary School.

Earlier this month the Government unveiled an initial £20 million investment which will prioritise the more than 600 ‘stuck’ schools in England that have received consecutive poor Ofsted judgements. With the government making up to £100,000 available initially to each school for specialist support. This is in addition to a £2 million investment to drive high and rising standards in reading and writing for thousands in schools.

The children and young people of Leigh and Atherton have aspirations for themselves, their families and their communities and it’s incredible when you see those aspirations encouraged.

It isn’t just schools and colleges that have a role to play. Charities, community groups and sports clubs do to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only this past weekend I attended an Atherton Collieries football match, were I met a 15-year-old student from Fred Longworth High School who was being supported by the club in their endeavours to pursue photography and another young man who had been involved as a youth coach.

Visiting Parklee Community Primary School.

In the coming weeks I have more visits planned with schools, community groups and young people from across the constituency, and I’m looking forward to hearing more about what I can do to better advocate for them locally and with the Government.

If you need assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office. My staff, which includes a specialist welfare advisor, are ready to help you find the support you need.

You can contact me by email at [email protected]