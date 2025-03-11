Josh Simons: Fixing our roads and ending the congestion chaos

Each week, I spend hours driving between the towns I represent. In the last few, I’ve driven from Orrell to Abram, Ashton to Hindley, Platt Bridge to Worsley Mesnes, visiting boxing clubs, schools, family hubs, and a health centre. So often, these trips take twice as long as they should. Like all of you, I am sick to the back teeth of sitting in traffic, spending longer in the car and less on the thing I actually want to do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes up again and again in my conversations. We live in the seventh most congested borough in the country. We can and must change, which is what I’m going to work tirelessly to do, alongside Wigan Council, my fellow Wigan MPs, Andy Burnham, and the Government.

For years, a link road connecting the M6 and M61 has been promised. The idea of joining up the M58-M6 junction and the M61 was first mooted decades ago, connecting Liverpool and Northern Manchester without having to go through Wigan town centre. This would cut congestion across the towns I represent, particularly Hindley and Hindley Green, but also Platt Bridge and Ashton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But time and again, Westminster promises to our area have been broken. The last Conservative government cared not a jot for actually delivering for the North, despite the rhetoric. In this case, parts of the road were delivered, while others were split, delayed, abandoned and reconsidered. This dither and delay is unacceptable. Wigan Council, despite recovering from years of budget cuts, has committed some funding towards the road. But to deliver in full, it also needs Government money.

User (UGC) Submitted

Since July, I have been fighting to help make this happen. I wrote to the Secretary of State for Transport to ensure the issue gets her attention. And last week, I wrote to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones, who holds the purse strings to the cash to finally deliver this vital road link. I will keep pushing the Government to support this project and I’ve got a petition you can sign here to support the campaign.

I’ve also written to Highways England regarding junction 25 on the M6, which I know frustrates many people, being southbound only, and increases congestion in Ashton.

The congestion isn’t just annoying - it’s holding back our area. It means links to Liverpool and to Manchester are slowed, we can’t get to work, school, or the GP on time - making it harder for businesses to grow and new jobs to be created. The Police have even told me it stops them from getting to emergencies as fast as they need. That’s not on and it’s the simple product of our region being underfunded and overlooked by Westminster for too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also makes it hard to support new homes, which are sorely needed for young people and families. I’ve made clear that the South Hindley development for example, is an extra reason to get this road up and running.

So next time you sit in traffic, cursing, furious with the state of congestion and our roads, know this. I share your pain. I am working to do everything within my power to fix it. I will not rest until we make progress.