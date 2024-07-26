Live review: Tony Black and Andrew Metheven at Wigan borough cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I’ve attended many gigs by The Early Doors Club, but this was my first time at The Coffee Stop. Located on Railway Road in Leigh, this café is adorned with music memorabilia, from Penny Lane signs to photos of The Supremes, creating a perfect performance ambience. Run by Neil and Julie Fallows, it’s a cherished community hub for music, conversation, and great coffee. I’ve grown fond of this welcoming space through my writing group.

Neil has recently obtained his Alcohol Licence, expanding the café’s offerings to include a variety of beverages, from lattes and wines to beers and gins. The café also serves food during sessions, ensuring a full experience. I’m always predictable with my order: a ham and cheese omelette with toast.

Andrew Metheven, a Bradford-based singer-songwriter, opened the show for Tony Black at 6 PM. Describing his music as lo-fi folk, Andrew explores themes from the hills to the city, capturing life's highs and lows. His debut album, Sister Winter, and his EP, A Quiet Place, reflect his blend of folky tones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A standout track, "She Was the One," explores lost love with lyrics like, "She was the one who pulled you over and the one who caused a stir." His melodic voice and raw, unpolished recordings evoke a vivid, bittersweet story. The term "lo-fi," meaning "low-fidelity," adds a layer of intimacy to his music by embracing imperfections.

Stage at the Coffee Stop

The title track of Andrew’s album, "Sister Winter," evokes displacement and nostalgia with lines like, "Someone is in the corner of this tumble-down empty town." The haunting lyric "bruising punchline masterstroke" pairs with Andrew’s mellow voice to capture a nostalgic longing.

Tony Black, the headline act, has been writing songs since his teenage years, blending eclectic influences with a love for classic pop. Originally from North Yorkshire, Tony spent years in London with his band, The Collectors, and now performs as a "cycling troubadour" across cities like Paris and Barcelona. He even cycled from his last gig and is currently staying locally.

Tony's song "Guitar" serves as a metaphor for perseverance, with lyrics urging listeners to "hang on to your dreams." His soft vocals, guitar play, and rhythmic foot stamping emphasize the song’s inspiring message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad