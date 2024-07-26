Live review: Tony Black and Andrew Metheven at Wigan borough cafe
Neil has recently obtained his Alcohol Licence, expanding the café’s offerings to include a variety of beverages, from lattes and wines to beers and gins. The café also serves food during sessions, ensuring a full experience. I’m always predictable with my order: a ham and cheese omelette with toast.
Andrew Metheven, a Bradford-based singer-songwriter, opened the show for Tony Black at 6 PM. Describing his music as lo-fi folk, Andrew explores themes from the hills to the city, capturing life's highs and lows. His debut album, Sister Winter, and his EP, A Quiet Place, reflect his blend of folky tones.
A standout track, "She Was the One," explores lost love with lyrics like, "She was the one who pulled you over and the one who caused a stir." His melodic voice and raw, unpolished recordings evoke a vivid, bittersweet story. The term "lo-fi," meaning "low-fidelity," adds a layer of intimacy to his music by embracing imperfections.
The title track of Andrew’s album, "Sister Winter," evokes displacement and nostalgia with lines like, "Someone is in the corner of this tumble-down empty town." The haunting lyric "bruising punchline masterstroke" pairs with Andrew’s mellow voice to capture a nostalgic longing.
Tony Black, the headline act, has been writing songs since his teenage years, blending eclectic influences with a love for classic pop. Originally from North Yorkshire, Tony spent years in London with his band, The Collectors, and now performs as a "cycling troubadour" across cities like Paris and Barcelona. He even cycled from his last gig and is currently staying locally.
Tony's song "Guitar" serves as a metaphor for perseverance, with lyrics urging listeners to "hang on to your dreams." His soft vocals, guitar play, and rhythmic foot stamping emphasize the song’s inspiring message.
The Early Doors Club is vital for discovering new music and supporting grassroots venues like The Coffee Stop. Run by Neil and Julie Fallows, the café is a hub for community events and music. Supporting local businesses and venues is more important than ever.
