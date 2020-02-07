LUKE MARSDEN - I’d offer Donald Trump a tin of Uncle Joe’s Mintballs

Across the pond we’ve seen something truly historic this week: Donald Trump remains President of the US having been acquitted of impeachment by a jury of his peers (pals) in Washington, DC.

Now I’m fortunate enough to have studied US politics, so I understand the complex impeachment process (thanks to my old St John Rigby College teacher Andrew for having the patience of a saint explaining it all) but my Dad asked me this week if Trump was about to be fired? The answer: kind of.

Impeachment is a very odd sounding word; it sounds like something you get after eating a big meal. I explained it to my Dad as like being given a disciplinary at work but not getting sacked. Donald Trump and the Republicans have a majority in the Senate, so an acquittal was inevitable, similar to asking your mates if they want another pint when you tell them it’s your round.

I visited a few US states in September last year and had a number of conversations with Americans about their President (over a cup of joe or two) I only had to utter his surname and an opinion was given.

Some I spoke to referred to him as the second coming of Jesus while the others referred to him more as Satan in a suit. I’ve read many books on President Trump, listened to a variety of podcasts and watched more hours of The Apprentice USA than the Lord Sugar version. He fascinates me and not just because of the Tango like orange glow.

I’m sure like myself, you never imagined a guy who named a range of steaks after himself would one day become the most powerful man on the planet, but we live in very strange times.

I’ve often thought about what I’d say to him if I ever met him (never say never!). The truth is I’d probably offer him a tin of Uncle Joe’s although I’m sure there are many reading this right now that can think of other uses for the tin.

I suppose the tan will keep him all aglow?