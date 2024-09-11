North West Trucks Wigan supports military veteran employees on the Edinburgh Kiltwalk
Taking place on Sunday 15th September, the 11-mile ‘Big Stroll’ will see Neil and Paul join hundreds of other kilt wearers walk through Edinburgh’s city centre and along its scenic coastline. Their chosen charity, Who Dares Cares (WDC), is a Scottish charity dedicated to supporting armed forces and emergency services personnel and their families who are affected by Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Who Dares Cares was founded by television’s ‘SAS – Who Dares Wins’ star Colin MacLachlan, and fellow ex-veteran Calum Macleod, both of whom have both shared their personal experiences with PTSD. The charity aims to provide much-needed support and raise awareness for those who have served our country.
Kevin Swinnerton, Managing Director Truck Division, Greenhous Group commented: “We’re delighted to support Neil and Paul on their challenge. Their dedication to raising awareness and helping others is truly inspiring.”
Neil and Paul are joined by a team of fellow veterans including Neil’s wife and Paul’s dad and brother-in-law. Paul added: “Walking alongside fellow comrades and my family for such a worthy cause will be a memorable experience. We’re all in this together to raise as much awareness and support as we can.”
Paul concluded: “This walk is not just about us; it’s about giving back to those who’ve sacrificed so much. We’re grateful for the support from North West Trucks and everyone who’s helping us along the way.”
If anyone would like to support their Kiltwalk, their group just giving page link: https://www.justgiving.com/team/bandsofhonour
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.