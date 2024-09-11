North West Trucks Wigan supports military veteran employees on the Edinburgh Kiltwalk

DAF Trucks dealership, North West Trucks – part of Greenhous Group – is supporting two of their employees as they take on the 11-mile Edinburgh Kiltwalk. The two colleagues, Neil Bishop and Paul Dunning, are both armed forces veterans and are taking part in the event to raise money for the charity, Who Dares Cares. North West Trucks and Greenhous Group have donated a combined £500 to the charity, as well as covering the pair’s travel costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Sunday 15th September, the 11-mile ‘Big Stroll’ will see Neil and Paul join hundreds of other kilt wearers walk through Edinburgh’s city centre and along its scenic coastline. Their chosen charity, Who Dares Cares (WDC), is a Scottish charity dedicated to supporting armed forces and emergency services personnel and their families who are affected by Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Who Dares Cares was founded by television’s ‘SAS – Who Dares Wins’ star Colin MacLachlan, and fellow ex-veteran Calum Macleod, both of whom have both shared their personal experiences with PTSD. The charity aims to provide much-needed support and raise awareness for those who have served our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Swinnerton, Managing Director Truck Division, Greenhous Group commented: “We’re delighted to support Neil and Paul on their challenge. Their dedication to raising awareness and helping others is truly inspiring.”

Paul and Neil alongside Jon Hill Dealer Principal

Neil and Paul are joined by a team of fellow veterans including Neil’s wife and Paul’s dad and brother-in-law. Paul added: “Walking alongside fellow comrades and my family for such a worthy cause will be a memorable experience. We’re all in this together to raise as much awareness and support as we can.”

Paul concluded: “This walk is not just about us; it’s about giving back to those who’ve sacrificed so much. We’re grateful for the support from North West Trucks and everyone who’s helping us along the way.”

If anyone would like to support their Kiltwalk, their group just giving page link: https://www.justgiving.com/team/bandsofhonour