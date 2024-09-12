Opportunities for Wigan residents to reminisce on the rich history of the borough

Wigan and Leigh Archives and Wigan Athletic Community Trust are providing Wigan residents with workshops to look back through Wigan’s history.

With one for care home residents and another for the football club’s supporters, they highlight the importance of keeping Wigan’s rich history thriving.

Reminiscing Together workshops provided by Wigan and Leigh Archives

According to the information provided on the Wigan Council website, Reminiscing Together workshops help to assist people who have dementia by looking back on the “800 years of history” that Wigan and Leigh Archives have on offer. Workshop leaders run the sessions, and the sharing of stories prompted by the history of the archives “helps participants to enjoy interacting with others”.

These types of sessions can either be held at the Archives in Leigh town hall, or if more convenient, workshop leaders can conduct sessions straight from the care homes that they are supporting.

The archives offer different themed sessions for care home residents to participate in, ranging from their memories of holidays to the fashion trends of years gone by. All themes are there to help prompt memories and to recollect on years past.

All sessions are free to care homes wanting their residents to take part. Visit the Wigan Council website for more information.

Latics Memories session provided by Wigan Athletic Community Trust

Yesterday, 10th September, Wigan Athletic Community Trust held their first Latics Memories session. Described as meetings for those who could “benefit from reminiscing”, the group also welcomed previous Latics players to share their stories and memories.

The meeting yesterday was brought to fans through the Premier League Fans Fund and Wigan Athletic Past Players Association. With the club being such an important part of Wigan’s history, this session was another way of showing the significance of keeping Wigan’s memories alive, and how this can help Wigan’s residents.

To be part of the next group, visit the Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s social media platforms for more information.