Political opinion with Jo Platt MP: We must build homes our communities need

The upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill will finally abolish Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, giving renters greater security and stability, and ensuring landlords must provide valid legal grounds to regain possession of a property.

I’ve long campaigned for more affordable, family-sized homes - not luxury developments, but homes people can comfortably live and settle down in. We also need the infrastructure and essential services near these homes that our communities rely on.

One of the most significant local developments is North Leigh Park, now selected for support through the Government’s New Homes Accelerator programme. Originally approved in 2021, the site was planned for over 500 homes, a new road linking Leigh Road with Atherleigh Way, and a local centre. Progress stalled due to planning and infrastructure challenges, but the Labour Government’s Accelerator programme is now helping to unblock delays and move the project forward. I am working with Government officials on its progress every step of the way to ensure the development meets the needs of residents.

On the topic of housing, we must also address the rise in Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs). In Leigh town centre alone, there are over 30 HMOs, many poorly managed. They bring overcrowding, noise, waste issues, and strain on services.

I’m pleased that a borough-wide Article 4 Direction is now in force, requiring landlords to seek planning permission before converting homes into HMOs. Alongside local councillors, I was a strong advocate for this measure being implemented, to give communities a voice and protect the character of our neighbourhoods.

This isn’t about banning HMOs - some are well-run and meet genuine needs. But they must be safe, respectful, and not erode our stock of family homes.

Since being elected, I’ve met with several housing associations and social housing providers who play an integral role in delivering the homes our constituency and the borough needs.

Organisation such as Jigsaw Homes Group, Your Housing Group, Housing 21, and Torus are leading the way in building and managing affordable, supported, and retirement housing across Leigh, Atherton, Tyldesley, Lowton and Golborne.

Jigsaw Homes manages over 800 properties locally, including Ambergate in Atherton, a retirement scheme with accessible facilities and social activities. Your Housing Group, in partnership with MCI Developments, is behind Waterside Point in Leigh, a canal-side development offering affordable homes and shared ownership. They’ve also renovated properties on St Helen’s Road into ‘move-on’ apartments for young people at risk of homelessness.

In Golborne, Housing 21’s Legh Court provides secure retirement living with communal spaces and support services. In Tyldesley, Torus is building 37 homes off Shakerley Road for affordable rent, and in Atherton, their Popple development includes 33 homes for affordable rent and 12 for social rent.

These providers also support our communities beyond housing. The Jigsaw Foundation offers up to £500,000 annually for projects promoting wellbeing and inclusion. The Torus Foundation’s Community Investment Fund provides grants of up to £5,000 for community-led initiatives across the North-West.

We must also rethink how we use space in our town centres. Empty shops and underused buildings can be transformed into vibrant mixed-use spaces - homes above retail units, co-working hubs, and community venues. This helps tackle the housing shortage while breathing new life into our high streets and supporting local businesses.

I’m hugely supportive of the Government’s announcement of £39 billion investment in social and affordable housing, this is an issue I have been campaigning on for many years. But for communities like ours, it must result in real homes, real opportunities, and lasting change. I will keep advocating both locally and in Parliament for the housing that our area needs.

