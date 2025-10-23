Political opinion with Josh Simons MP: The Education and Skills Revolution is coming to Wigan

I’ve said before in this newspaper that there’s a huge problem with the way that this country has tackled skills and education. For too long we’ve talked about University as the only good option, and we've imported skilled labour through migration, rather than giving British people the skills needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a time in our country when skills were valued, when workers got the respect they deserved, where young people had clear pathways at the end of school. By the end of the Tories’ time in power, the number of young people starting apprenticeships was in freefall – down 40% over a decade. At the same time, they talked down our world-leading universities.

Deriding young people’s hard work and aspiration, prosecuting culture wars, leaving institutions on the brink – with students’ courses and local jobs at risk. Here in Wigan we are lucky, with fantastic opportunities at Winstanley College and at Wigan and Leigh College. But too many young people come to the end of school, out into the world with no clear plan for the future, rudderless. It’s demoralising, it’s frustrating but it’s also preventable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why I was so glad that we’re setting a new target: two thirds of young people to be taking a gold standard apprenticeship, higher skills training or heading to university by 25.

Josh at a visit to Wigan and Leigh College

But it’s one thing to set the target, it’s another to get there. So we’ve brought forward changes to make sure that when young people finish school, they have a great set of options to stay in education and set themselves up for the world of work. Wigan and Leigh College is now a construction Technical Excellence College, meaning that young people can learn really important, skilled trades in the construction industry.

We’re starting a ‘standards revolution’ to finally end the snobbery over skills, with investment in teachers, a curriculum overhaul and Regional Improvement Teams going into colleges and driving up quality.

New V Levels will give learners more options. If you’ve got the academic route with A Levels and the technical route with T Level, you should be able to take a blend of the two with a vocational route – V Levels. These things, with an extra £800m investment into post-16 education, will make sure we reach the Prime Minister’s target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for those who do want to go to University, we’re bringing back maintenance grants so students from the most disadvantaged backgrounds don’t have the ladder kicked away from them if they want to go into higher education.

I’ve said before that our area was built on the pride of mining communities who cared about what they did and what it meant to literally power our nation. I want to see every young person in my constituency have the chance to learn a skill and a trade that matters to them, that gives them a good pay packet, dignity and meaning - whether that’s the huge skill of beauticians, massively important roles in early years education, or building the homes of the future. I will never let our education system locally be downgraded - and I will always fight for jobs and opportunities here in Wigan.