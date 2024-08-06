Porter Ponders: Is it right Keir thinks I am Far Right Wing and what next for the CAZ cameras?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TwoTierKier has basically told a huge proportion on the population that they are Right Wing because they are having concerns over migration and his policies.

I don’t think I have been here before. It’s a strange place with many I don’t agree with. Some cause trouble and are very rude indeed. Yet, according to TwoTierKier, I am now far right supporter. I can see a few of you here also looking a little confused. But if you are a concerned citizen regarding mass migration, letting migrants wander around our towns unchecked and the absolute travesty that Labour have done with the winter payments for pensioners, one has told me they won’t get it and a friend misses out by less than a pound a week.

Both worked their entire lives, paid taxes, saved for a modest pension, it was not a major requirement back in the day, and now are being punished. Meanwhile someone who is on benefits, never worked a day in their lives, still get this winter bonus. The big question is why bother working when you can go through life without lifting a finger and get extra benefits as a reward.

Labour the party of the working people? Obviously, there are many thousands who cannot work due to physical or mental illness, and we must look after those, but I am sorry not the ones who are too lazy to get a job. But the main reason I am considered by SIR Kier Starmer PM, not for much longer, is because I don’t agree with his policies on the backlog of migrant claims. Despite the fact I do not agree with the appalling sights around the country of police and right-wing rent-a-riot squads fighting in the street, nor attacking mosques and businesses. The horrific murders in Southport have, according to the media, started these riots, with hundreds of police, dogs all there protecting the public.

CAZ cameras are still turned on. Are they about to be redeployed?

But can you spot the difference between the riots since Southport and the one in Leeds, apart from lack of police presence? It turns out social media has been the catalyst wrongly assuming a cover up of the cowardly terrorist as a Muslim, sparking the first of these disturbances. Do not pigeonhole me in with these fools who think violence will sort things out.

Meanwhile, BP have announced they are setting up a major Green Hydrogen development site in, wait for it, Spain. British Petroleum are looking at the only viable alternative to fossil fuels but not in Britain.

I have said for years it is obvious that electric cars are not the future, not environmentally friendly and who would buy a second-hand one? I don’t even stock second hand PlayStation controllers because the built in lithium batteries don’t hold charge after a few years. But why haven’t, as I have suggested along with others, the UK governments given sites like old steelworks, mines, to companies so we can become a world leader in this tech and create skilled jobs.

Rumours are rising that as well as electric cars soon having to pay road tax the chancellor is looking into pay by mile charges too for motorists, is this why the CAZ cameras have remained in place, despite Mayor Burnham saying he has shelved plans for charging in the clean air zone? Don’t think they are turned off either, hold your phone camera at one, best a night, and see it go crazy when cars go past.