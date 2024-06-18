Porter Ponders: What he would do if he was the new Prime Minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is easy to criticize the manifestoes, but what would you do if you got the keys to Number 10, here are Tony's ideas.

I am a light-hearted kind of guy, some say sarcastic at times, but there are things that need a serious head, this is one of those times. Running a country is a serious business, unless you are Boris, so this would be my plans to make Britain Great Again, these are a brief run down of my ideas on seven main topics.

My starting ideas if I was to get into Number 10. I know these will cause discussion, but isn’t it about time we tried something radicle?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boats: People without any i.d. or unwilling to cooperate with authorities on arrival would be sent right back to France, or last safe country they were in. Those with documents would be processed in days at centres at the ports and delt with accordingly. We would charge France for any expenditure that we incur by them allowing people to leave their shores. Those here already, without proof of i.d. would be sent out of the country, those who are in hotels would not be allowed to go off the grounds until it is deemed they are not a threat to locals.

Tony in Number 10 a dream come true or nightmare?

Social Housing: Renting is the only realistic way our kids and grandkids will have a home to call their own. Developers will be made to build a percentage of social housing for every estate they build of private houses. It does not have to be on the same plot and they could build on a plot social housing that fits a number of estate or projects elsewhere. All social housing waiting lists will take into account if the person has lived locally all their life, so extra points if you were schooled in the borough or town you wish to live in, this would not help me, I was schooled in Tameside.

NHS: Half the number of managers who do nothing but earn six figure salaries, use that money for doctors & nurses and more GP appointments. Also make some “Nightingale Units” for people to stay in to free up hospital beds so we can get more knee, hip, etc operations, staffed by recently retired doctors and nurses until waiting lists down.

Schools: Concentrate on reading writing, languages and sciences and stop with the woke agenda that is confusing our children’s minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business: Scrap Business Rates for all units trading with less than ten thousand square feet and charge big companies like amazon for all the levels they have in their mega warehouses. i.e. if they have twenty pallets stacked over each other they pay twenty times the price of the bottom one, not just the floor space. For hotels, restaurants, pubs and other heavy users of energy, put in a price cap like on domestic bills.

Foreign Aid: When we are doing well, then we can give to countries that are not so successful. I would stop sending money to countries with a space program for a start. That money could be redirected to people here on the poverty line and using food banks.