Return of Wigan Big Brother star Luke Marsden's weekly column

This week, I witnessed a queue outside of a local Greggs, which you may think might not be uncommon, but this queue was specifically for people wanting to try out the new vegan steak bake.

The famous Greggs vegan steak bake

One person described it to me as like ‘eating catfood’, while another said he would ‘probably give it another shot’. I didn’t even consider it.

Despite you potentially thinking you have only heard the term vegan being thrown around for the last decade or so, the term ‘vegan’ was, in fact, coined in 1944, but I think if someone had told Donald Watson (the founder of the Vegan Society) that 76 years later the word vegan would be slapped in front of products that have meat in the title, he may have choked on his cabbage.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand the health benefits can be substantial if you stick to it – although there’s no proof it does actually make you live longer – but I don’t think I’d want to sacrifice a meat and potato pie for a month for the sake of putting on my Twitter feed I’m taking part in ‘Veganuary’ and sharing a photo of a meal that looks like it is sponsored by the jolly green giant.

It is however a new year (not a new me!) and I’m wondering whether or not by the end of it, the true Wigan event of the year, the World Pie Eating Championship will have an entirely plant-based line up? I somehow don’t think you could consume a tofu and seaweed pie in 35 seconds, and I think I’d struggle to find someone willing to give it a go.

For those who are doing Veganuary, I wish you the best of luck and hope you bring home the bacon... so to speak.