'Rugby weekend’s public transport lacked magic'

I attended the Magic Weekend at Anfield but not without problems in getting there.

1. Northern Rail decided to cancel some trains from Wigan to Liverpool.

On the website, it said there was a shortage of drivers and more trains requiring maintenance than normal.

I wonder whether they even realised there would be an increase in demand for the trains. It obviously also resulted in the trains, that did run, being standing room only.

2. When we eventually arrived in Liverpool at lunchtime, we were advised that the special bus service was not starting until 3.30pm.

So anyone arriving earlier had to get a normal bus, much to the disgust of the Liverpool residents who were unable to get on their bus as a result.

The service was, however, running after the matches had finished.

It would be interesting to know who made this decision?

RFL, Liverpool Council, Stagecoach?

We will probably never know.

I’m delighted to say the return journey was much better.

Name and address supplied