Serving up other protein options than KFC

Our fitness expert, The Colonel, finds some tasty alternatives to KFC...

The Colonel’s been the talk of the town this past week or two and not for the right reasons.

Colonel Saunders, the guy at the helm at the KFC fast-food empire, ran out of chicken with store closures up and down the UK.

The chicken shortage left many meat heads struggling to consume enough protein in a day, so here’s the low down on where to get your protein from elsewhere.

Eggs

The age-old argument of what came first will take a back seat during #KFCGate while eggs take centre stage until the return of the chicken. Eggs are filled with as much as 12g of protein per 100g and can easily be fitted into breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Greek Yogurt

The thick, creamy yogurt is packed full of protein and can be added to any chicken-less wraps or be treated as a tasty dessert. In 170 grams of Greek yogurt you’ll find as much as 17 grams of protein that’ll help refuel your muscles.

Protein Shakes

It does exactly what it says on the, err, shake. Protein shakes have grown in popularity and no longer have an image of being for big bodybuilders. A single shake can provide you with as much as 22 grams of protein at a time.

Peanuts

As Mr T once said, ‘get some nuts,’ or at least, get yourself some peanuts. Peanuts are high in protein and peanut butter is a tasty spread to put on your morning slice of toast.

Tuna

This staple seafood is great to throw in with some pasta and is low in both fat and calories.

With a whopping 39 grams of protein in just 100 grams of protein any serious gym goer would add it into their diet to see those gains.