Smoothing the way to happier motoring

​While Wigan might not have the fastest-flowing road network, it currently has one of the smoothest, new figures show.

Over the last couple of years many of the pot holes that have dogged local drivers have been filled in or roads resurfaced wholesale, while trips into neighbouring boroughs are a reminder of how cratered our streets were for a time.

Of course it’s a real Forth Bridge of a project and winter looms, so the money needs to keep coming and the asphalt flowing.

But at present: full marks!