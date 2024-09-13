The little theatre with the hilarious tales: upcoming shows at Wigan Little Theatre
At the centre of Wigan’s theatrical scene for years, Wigan Little Theatre continues to provide the borough with some much-needed entertainment. Keep supporting their local endeavours by checking out the list below.
Phillip Pullman’s Grimm Tales
Performed by The WLT Youth Theatre Group, this retelling of the original tales is “for audiences of all ages”. The members of the Youth Theatre Group are taking to the stage between Friday 20th and Sunday 22nd September. Tickets are currently on sale for this “gruesome tale”.
A Party to Murder
The play, written by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes is brought to the Wigan Little Theatre stage by director Katie Davis. Described as a “spoof thriller”, the play where characters come together to play a “murder game” will be an excellent way to prepare for the Halloween festivities. Tickets are on sale now, with performances taking place between Thursday 17th and Saturday 26th October.
Cinderella
Wigan Little Theatre is back this December with its “legendary” annual panto, written by the late Bill Collins. Described online as “a classic WLT panto confection with all the finest ingredients”, the pantomime this year is sure to leave audience members cracking up in their seats. Running from Thursday 28th November to Saturday 14th December, there’s ample opportunity to attend for what is sure to be a hilarious show.
Wigan Little Theatre remains at the heart of the borough's community and continues to produce top-quality shows that bring everyone together. Keep up to date with their website to see what shows they have on their way in the new year.
