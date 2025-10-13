Tony Porter Ponders: Autumn TV and the truth it uncovers plus Starmer's John Terry moment

Celebrity Traitors is unmissable TV

Great TV this autumn with warnings about our future freedoms.

I am not a fan of this time of year, what with colder, nights drawing in and the wind and rain.

Yup, nothing great at this part of the year apart, that is, from the offerings from some TV channels.

No I am not talking about Strictly Come Dancing or cooking competitions; I am, of course, talking about some amazing "real life" TV.

OK, that might be pushing things a tad. The Traitors are back on the Beeb, with celebs being either Traitor or Faithful.

Claudia Winkleman is fab as the rule deliverer in the show, and the lengths the celebs will go to to either hide, or find traitors is stunning.

No spoilers, but one of the selected traitors this year made me literally laugh out loud at the moment Claudia placed her hand on their shoulder.

Next up is Hunted on Channel 4, pairs of non-celebs have to avoid being caught by The Hunters: a crack team headed by former high-ranking officers in the police.

It highlights, though enhanced, the amount of monitoring we all have 24/7.

Phones being tapped, ANPR everywhere, financial alerts at cashpoints and the like. And the Hunters' swanky new tech this series shows the added weapon at their disposal: facial recognition.

The police have introduced this at various demos and protests they have attended recently.

Even Asda in Wigan has it as you walk through the gates into the store, to “deter shoplifters” and warn staff of those no longer welcomedthere.

To be fair Wigan old baths - Olympic-size pool one - had a few rows of polaroid photos of kids who were not welcome in there in the paying in kiosk, but things have moved on a lot.

We have been told recently that China is not an enemy state and, to be honest, I feel we are moving more and more to the restrictions many in China already have to endure.

We are not there yet, but digital ID will make it easier for those who wish to control everything we do to do so.

Finally in my favourite TV at the moment we have Educating Yorkshire: a documentary on the teachers and pupils of Thornhill Academy in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

I left school decades ago, and even though I had my daughter go through secondary school in the noughties, things are totally different.

Mobile phones and social media are the main issues that seem to crop up, along with more children being diagnosed with autism, ADHD and other mental heath issues.

These were all there, though undiagnosed, when I was at school but, instead of one-on-one help, a dedicated year welfare officer and the like, we had the cane, chalkboard duster thrown at students by teachers and the one I received once, the slipper.

Was it cruel? By today's standards yes, but it was discipline that many of the younger generations lack which seems to include respect for others and even themselves.

Meanwhile Trump was possibly upset by not getting the Nobel Peace Prize.

I am glad he didn’t, but if the orange bloke keeps a lid on Gaza and stops further conflict, let him have it next year...the Prize that is.

Meanwhile our illustrious, successful and popular leader is in Egypt to celebrate his contribution to this peace deal. Which was what?