Tony Porter Ponders: Do planners care about us ordinary folks?

The new warehouse being built in a totally inappropriate area.

I took a trip to Tyldesley and fear that what I saw was the shape of things to come, and it's not good.

I decided to have a look at the warehouse being built next to houses in Astley in Tyldesley.

I was expecting something large, but what I saw was mind-blowing.

Recent photos, some of which made it to the national press, showed the skeleton of the 60-foot-high building.

the residents were told the development would be low level, I hate to thing what high level would be.

I visited as the outer walls were being added.

This is not just a warehouse, but a monolith building, except it is not on its own, there is another that looked about the same scale and two others that were slightly lower.

I spoke to a few residents regarding this and they said no-one had elaborated on the height of the structures on this former farmland, not brown belt.

Some said they had been warned about the industry buildings being built but that they were to be low level.

I am no expert, but I can tell you these are not low level by any stretch of the imagination.

I was also informed that these buildings would, most likely, be operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week with the noise that that will bring, from lorries coming and going to forklift trucks sounding the alarm when reversing.

Add to that the lights needed for a building operating 24/7 and I can see why there is so much concern from the local residents, not just on the side I visited, but I imagine on the recently built estates that seem to surround the site on three sides.

There is also a school, primary, that is very close to the area, which I was informed, has had to add some portable classrooms in order to accommodate the extra children these new estates have brought to the area.

This school is within a stone's throw from the warehouses. How are the students meant to study with all the permanent, expected, noise next door?

This adds to many concerns of new estates being built all over the country, many of which have had little or no infrastructure built with them: schools, shops, doctors and the like.

My other concern is the location of this site. The roads around, I drove on many, may not suitable for large amounts of HGV lorries and other vehicles. I could imagine that traffic will be adversely impacted by this development.

Then my brain clicked into gear. The Bell in Kitt Green is currently under the threat of not just a road from the traffic lights at M6 junction 26 to Heinz, but an industrial estate being built on the green belt land.

Have the planners stated if this will be low level or monolithic warehouses?

There is a building of a similar height going up, though hidden behind trees and other buildings, just off the road that skirts around the Heinz site.

Is this a warning of what may come? Do we, the public, not have a right to be honestly told what to expect from planning applications or do we have to just put up with whatever the planners decide and once it is up it is too late to say anything?

If these developments create jobs for LOCAL people than I guess its not so bad, but I imagine that modern warehouses will use more AI technology than humans therefore not benefiting the local economy.