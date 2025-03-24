Tony Porter Ponders: How far out of touch is our Chancellor? I thought Keir stopped the gravy train.

The triangle exhibition moves again this time its 'People Mek Wigin' ironically featuring two market traders.

I am often lost for works with our government. This Sunday I was left speechless. Heaven knows how I will feel after Wednesday.

Just when you think Rachel from Accounts can’t be more out of touch, she said on Sky News on Sunday: "In just a few months of a Labour government, there is a sustained increase in living standards. Next month, April, people on national living wage will see a 6.7 per cent increase in their wage, £1,400 more a year, that’s only possible because of the stability we have returned to the economy."

Firstly, are any of you feeling a sustained, or any, increase in living standards? Most people on a living wage do not work 40 hours a week; most work 30 or less. But, regardless, employers must find this 6.7 per cent increase from somewhere.

Price rises, staff hours and maybe job cuts seem the only way forward.

Business rate relief has been reduced so that is another huge extra cost for companies.

Sacha Lord (Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester) said that an "average pub needs to sell 60,000 extra pints to keep up with business rate increase."

Add to that the rise in energy costs, raw materials as suppliers will have to raise wages, from production workers to delivery drivers.

Rishi Rich was put down by Sir Keir in the debates when he said under Labour we would be worse off by over £2,000.

We now have Council Tax rising by 4.99 per cent (higher in some areas), car tax about to rise, the energy price cap rising, food prices etc.

I fear Rishi was underselling where we would end up.

The whole cabinet nod in the Commons like a row of those toy dogs that used to be popular in the eighties on the back shelves of cars.

The whole thing is a disgrace. I agree with trying to cut the "spongers" who claim benefits, but not at a cost where genuinely needy people get their incomes reduced.

It is almost like the winter fuel allowance fiasco where one after another cabinet member said "Elton John does not need this payment."

The solution would have been stop it for millionaires. I have many customers who are concerned about themselves or older relatives and have lost count how many have told me they will never vote Labour again.

On a lighter note, speaking to Laura on the "left wing-leaning" BBC Rachel admitted that she had accepted tickets for a corporate box to see singer Sabrina Carpenter (who??) at the O2 this month.

This is due to security. "It's not as easy" as it used to be to use regular seats, adding that these tickets were accepted to go with a family member:

"I thought that was the right thing to do from a security perspective."

With another bonkers line "these are not tickets you can pay for", but she will declare the value of them. Erm, how if they are not tickets you can pay for? Makes no sense.

I agree that maybe it is less safe as a prominent cabinet member to sit with mere mortals, but I am sure our Rachel has deep enough pockets to pay for a corporate box, or is she feeling the pinch too?

By the time you read this the "not a budget" statement will be out and all will be great again.

Meanwhile, in Wigan, a "People Mak Wigin2 thing has appeared near the Moon Under Water, featuring two market traders? The irony.