Tony Porter Ponders: More Keir nonsense, High street problems and breath taking views

The budget has made many large companies head towards oblivion, things can only get worse. How's about One out None in? just a suggestion.

A couple of weeks back I mentioned some big companies with a High Street presence getting into a worrying place, well things have got much worse for two retailers who have stores in The Grand Arcade. Claires is owned by an American company who have gone bankrupt and that puts all the UK stores under urgent risk of closure. To be honest I imagined that Claires was owned by a middle-aged woman living in a cottage in the Cotswolds, but apparently not. Meanwhile all River Island stores will be receiving news this week of what is happening to their branch, some remain unaffected as the company tries to stay afloat. An emergency package had been agreed, but 33 stores will close, others may do so too. It could still go belly up if shareholders and the founding family don’t agree to the terms within this last-minute deal. Fingers crossed, but if I had gift vouchers I would spend them now.

Is Labour going Far Right again? Or are they gaining commonsense, at last. The latest idea announced over the weekend was that most foreign criminals convicted in a UK court will be deported right away, instead of serving 30% of their prison sentences. Serious crimes like murder, rape, etc will see criminals still serving their sentence here, but afterwards they will be returned to their country of origin. Meanwhile we have had more Starmer nonsense regarding the online safety act, which seems like a great idea, protecting our young and vulnerable from online dangers, however it is beginning to feel like that is a cover for the real reason, to stop online criticism and organisations against the government.

So many have mentioned this Orwellian state that we are moving towards where protesters are arrested for being concerned about the welfare of their families and branded as racist. People who support banned organisations know what to expect but allowing unknown men to wander freely around towns and cities is already causing major concerns and issues.

Amazing view from Rabbit Rocks that once would have been a view of Kirklees Iron Foundry.

In a letter sent to all of us by Keir Starmer, no Sir on it, keeping it real for us commonfolk, he asked Wigan to vote for Lisa Nandy and the last sentence read, “You have a chance to change the future of our country and turn the page on chaos” What we had before, with the Tories was chaotic, but I could see a glimmer of change with Rishi Rich, Starmer promised so much stuff to help us, the commoners, including this from SKY News website Friday 15 September 2023 “Labour promises to end use of hotels for asylum seekers and clear case backlog.

The party says it plan to boost caseworker numbers and open pop-up courts will stop the need for hotels, barges or former military sites to be used as accommodation.” Jennifer Scott Political reporter. The One out One in policy, which you the taxpayer completely fund, is pointless. What we need is one out none in, better still all boat migrants out none in. At least this deporting convicted criminals is a start.

Meanwhile in Wigan Walks 29, my new, exhausting videos of walks around our glorious town and countryside, I was blown away by some views from what I now know was Rabbit Rocks near Whelly Loop line canal crossing.