Tony Porter Ponders: Our fantastic Little Theatre and lost history

Wigan Little Theatre before the audience and performance.

Accrington Pals was a great production by Wigan Little Theatre, for my first ever visit and I am obsessed with Wigan's Lost History.

I did two things I had never done before last week.

Monday I went to a Wigan Heritage talk about the mining industry which included some photographs and impressive film footage from Crawford pit in Aspull.

The strange thing was I had been to the site of that very pit the night before, filming a video for YouTube.

The 'Spooky cabin' near the site of the Standish washer.

I had no idea that I was even going to attend the talk and certainly none that Crawford Pit would be one of the main subjects.

My Discovering Wigan’s Lost History videos have been an eye-opener to myself at the amount of industry Wigan had. From the pits, iron foundries and coking sheds, it is almost unbelievable these days walking around these abandoned, reclaimed by nature, sites.

On Saturday I had a wander around the former John Pit Colliery site and found a cornered off area, with a green fence, that I assumed prevented people walking over the shafts themselves.

I also found a stone tower that looked like a monument to those workers who had fallen in the great wars.

A short walk, in the dark by this point, took me to a green portable cabin, which was more than a little spooky, and was the only structure I could see of the Standish Washery, though there was some detritus around and about.

The fact of the matter is that I have become obsessed with old maps and looking for bits of Wigan's history, including some finds in Haigh Woods near the canal last week also.

The second thing I did was make my first visit to Wigan Little Theatre, for the opening night of Accrington Pals, as one of my mates was playing a part in it.

Not knowing what to expect, I sat down and was soon joined by an impressive audience.

The performances were great, the story was amusing in places and very poignant in others.

Despite its size, the theatre delivered a great atmosphere and I will be going again in the future.

It reminded me of being in an am dram society when I was about 20 years old, D.U.M.A.D.S. in Denton Tameside.

I joined because I fancied a girl from work who was a member.

It was great fun though short-lived, my highlight was being Captain Kirk miming to The Firm's Star Tekking and accidentally emptying a full can of talc on my head to play an old caretaker in a sketch.

Every time I moved my head the talc fell down like a fog much to the audience's amusement. It was fun, but nowhere near the high standard I experienced in Wigan’s Little Theatre.

As many know I am not a fan of The Donald, but he does on occasion make me laugh out loud.

Last week was one of those times. Giving a speech in Egypt with a few world leaders around, he calls over Sir Keir Starmer, shakes his hand then blanks him and Keir sort of shuffles back into line.

It was not unlike Trump getting Keir to go on his knees in front of the cameras after "dropping" some papers on the floor, something I have not seen the President do before or since.

He is indeed a very clever fool: love him or hate him he gets stuff done.