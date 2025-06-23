Tony Porter Ponders: Our wonderful local wildlife, not all of it, a dropped ball, again.

I love walking around Wigan's countryside, though one creature thought I was supper. Labour let a green hydrogen plant float away and don't panic millennials.

The wildlife around Wigan is breathtaking. Ok, there are no wilder beast, dolphins or anything exotic, but it is there you just have to go and find it.

On a recent Wigan Walk I did, along the older Wheely Loop Line path, the other side of the canal, I saw a baby deer, Robins and, obviously, lots of waterfowl. The woods are amazing too, from Porters Wood, no relation, the recently found Deans Wood and Ambers Wood all of which have charm and so much activity.

I know there are more to explore and after a walk earlier around the old site of the coal washing infrastructure near Standish, I am up to find some actual buildings or foundations of our proud industrial heritage, I am sure it is still out there. Of course not all the animals are friendly as I have found out with a nasty bite on my calf from, I assume, a horse fly, feels like an actual horse has kicked me.

A brief glimpse of a young deer on a recent Wigan Walk.

In Wigan town centre the Coffee House in the old WHSmith’s shop has opened and I have heard nothing but positive comments, including for their smoothies, and here was me thinking it was just Coffy.

The world’s largest hydrogen producer abandoned plans to build a £2bn green energy factory in Britain, even though the Government are desperate to attract foreign investment. US-based Air Products has pulled the proposed green hydrogen project in Humberside after making claims of government “lack of commitment”.

They announced details of the plant in Immingham three years ago to produce green hydrogen and employ around 3,000 people. Again, I am stunned, hydrogen is the way forward for powering cars and planes in the future, but this government have lost out on becoming European Market leaders and acquiring very well paid highly skilled jobs. Rachel and co are throwing billions at various projects, some good, many pointless, but have dropped a clanger here.

Some good news are plans to cut the cost of electricity to manufacturers who use huge amounts of energy, steel companies for example. Now unlike the domestic price cap, which dropped this month, go figure, business energy tariffs have no price cap.

I feel that this help should be brought in for many more businesses such has hospitality, supermarkets and many other high energy users with fridges and ovens etc. We are already seeing a few shuttering permanently, possibly due to energy costs and the rise in wages and employers NI contributions brought in in April. One person recently told me I was a living Nostradamus, things I have predicted for months coming into fruition.

Us baby boomers have lived through worse times of tension in the world, sadly younger generations have not, we all had the threat of oblivion if the USA or Russia pushed the button when we were at school, but are we, despite current activity in the Middle East, at the brink now?

Quite a few under 25s have expressed worry and stress over world events at the moment, but I feel we are more in the area of the Gulf war, trying to destroy something that may not even exist. Now, if we were going in to stop the manufacture and supply of munitions to help aggressor countries, I would be happier.