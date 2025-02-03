Tony Porter Ponders: The promises made by Wigan Council over two major projects.

We have a stalled Wigan Pier, maybe an equally stalled Haigh Hall, do we fear The Galleries is going the same way?

I went for a walk on Sunday to Haigh Hall, to see the beauty of the hall after, for the umpteenth time, I had read the scaffolding was coming down. I was rather deflated to see it had not, apart from the side that is nearest the slope to the stables, the hall remained cloaked in scaffolding and tarpaulin. Some of the tarp, plastic sheeting, was visibly torn and dishevelled, no doubt after the strong winds of a few weeks ago, that fact of a few weeks made me ponder, why has it not been secured, that is a simple job, but as I work seven days a week I cannot go to see what is occurring on site during the day.

Is there anything going on? I would love to know, we had the kerfuffle last year over the brutal removal of Al & Al and, taken from the council’s website PDF Monday night. “The Major at Haigh Hall reimagines the culture and heritage experience at Haigh Hall for the 21st Century. Haigh Hall will become the home of one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, showcasing his visionary work from across the 20th Century.

With the £200 million Theodore Major family collection secured” Though the family have removed their artworks from the finished project after Al & Al were removed. Is this spiralling to become Wigan Pier Pt 2? Remember, the museum closed in 2007, but in 2006 we had, taken from Wigan Council website PDF, Wigan Pier Quarter Planning and Regeneration Strategy, I quote “ This Strategy sets out the planning and regeneration framework for the sustainable development of the Wigan Pier Quarter over the next 10 years.

Haigh Hall looking resplendent behind its vanity scaffolding & plastic.

The strategy will form the basis of a co-ordinated programme of public and private investment, which will bring about a major transformation within the area. The ‘core’ of the area, based around the canal, has a unique and special character, which provides the opportunity for conservation-led regeneration, building upon existing assets to create a new community that meets the needs and aspirations of the 21st century.” We are a quarter, the irony, into the 21st century and has anything occurred in years?

Apart from the Trencherfield Mill makeover, the road to Saddle Junction, nothing, zip. As we head now to twenty years, it’s all a little embarrassing except I am sure there is no embarrassment from any Labour councillors, just excuses for this shambles, Covid I bet? Will Haigh Hall remain covered in scaffolding and ripped plastic for ten years?

I dread to think it will be, again I quote from Wigan Councils PDF: “ Lovingly described as the ‘Jewel in Wigan’s Crown’, Haigh Hall is close to the hearts of so many residents across Wigan Borough and we share their pride and passion for the site. With a talented project team behind these wide-reaching plans, we are fully committed to delivering this important project for everyone.”

As for the New Market, digging is ongoing under the remaining slab of concrete and a structure thing has appeared over the hoardings opposite Greggs, requiring further investigation, progress at last, don’t hold your breath if the last two major redevelopments are anything to go by. I noted work going on on the Civic Centre on Sunday, which was impressive.