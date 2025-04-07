Is this smoke and mirrors fettling? Don't expect a building anytime soon.

My opinion on the new name for Galleries25 which the council has bizarrely fettled after consultation. Not sure what it is though.

How you fettling? I’m great: a record-breaking 2024/2025 in my shop and lots of positivity for this new financial year. Well maybe.

It is not all great though as it seems that there is a fettler in the USA who has chosen to fettle the world economies by fettling the tariffs that countries will be charged to sell goods made outside the USA.

Luckly, as we fettled out of the EU with Brexit, we in the UK are only getting 10 per cent standard tariffs, though cars and steel are at the world tariff.

Now Sir Keir Stramer and Rachel from accounts, have not fettled the tariffs into the UK from the States in a hope to garner better trade deals.

Now I have been accused of fettling in the past. I admit to an odd fettle or two, I think that the lack of fettling is, maybe, a good policy by our government.

That said, I fear that there might be many countries who join in the fettling with tariffs and that might plunge the globe into a recession.

China being the main one, but the EU are threatening a fettle or two too.

Where will this end? I fear for private pension funds as the share prices are fettling downwards at a level not seen since the pandemic. But in the words of the fettler-in-chief: ‘Hold your nerve’.

The plantation iron gates have been removed to be fettled before being returned, we were asked not to be worried as after fettling, they will be returned fully fettled and better than new. Breath not being held.

Meanwhile it seems the fettling at Haigh Hall itself might have reached a little fettling stage as a source has told me that a local contractor who had bid early on for fettling the hall and had been rejected had been approached in the last two weeks to take over fettling as the council had parted from their old fettlers.

Meanwhile at the proposed site of the New Market Hall, another source had spoken to a fettler - contractor - who said the fettling under the remaining structure would take more time and they thought that the new market hall would not be fully fettled within four years.

A new solid fence has been fettled from the bus station to the bottom of Makinson Arcade in an attempt to hide the lack of fettling on either side of the walkway.

The better news is that the new fridges and freezers have now been fully fettled in Tesco, though the rest of the store is at best a cluster mess. I am sure in the next few weeks it will be finally fettled, and we can enjoy this new look shopping experience.

The scaffolding is coming down around the Civic Centre, which has been fettled beyond an inch of its existence, and I do like what is being revealed. Many do not like the building, but I think a little bit of fettled brutalist architecture is great.

Meanwhile there has been some smoke and mirrors deployed, it seems that Galleries25 is no longer a suitable name for the fettling of Wigan town centre and a new name, after consultation with various makers and the new name, erm, escapes me. Wait....