Cliff was blessed with a mouthful of big, horse-like teeth and a bottom front one had become loose.

Every day in my morning paper, I read something that leaves me gobsmacked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For instance, I never knew that yawning is a call for help.

I always thought it was because you were knackered.

I mean, ask any harassed parent who has been up half the night with a crying baby.

Wigan author Ted Dakin

Ask a labouring foundry worker who is having a fireside nap after a 10-hour shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ask anyone who works nights, and ask me and a few other unlucky sods who worked ungodly hours excavating and mending burst water mains, and having to cope with the chaos of traffic queues and stop-and-go signs and irate busy housewives with no water coming through the taps.

Now, c’mon, let’s face it, if you yawn, you’re buggered and you want some sleep. End of story.

As an inspector for the Makerfield Water Board, one of my duties was to spend long nights locating unseen, underground burst mains to conserve the town’s precious drinking water.

The workhouse hospital on Frog Lane

Oh aye, we all had our calls for help as well, but it was sleep we wanted, not some trumped up modern perception from scatterbrain, idiotic, modern idealists. What a load of codswallop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do these "modern thinkers” always try to make something out of nowt?

A million years ago, I and a nightshift colleague, Ken Blan, had just returned to the depot for a well-earned break and some butties, and after a bite to eat, I was spending some time writing out my report.

Ken was sitting in a battered armchair and in no time all, his eyelids began to flicker and droop, then away he drifted, into the Land of Nod.

Ken Blan (circled)

Suddenly, he sprang to his feet, and began to shout my name. "Ted…Ted. Run me up to the bloody infirmary, quick...I’ve swallowed mi bottom teeth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without hesitation, I sprang into the action, grabbed his oversized cardigan – a cardigan that would have easily have fitted Mr. Universe – and gave it a shake and guess what? out popped is bloody teeth, and clattered to the floor.

Now, that’s what I call a cry for help.

I remember too, Clifford Couch. Cliff looked after a small canteen at our depot at the bottom of Frog Lane, the canteen was situated next to our inspector’s office.

Wigan Hippodrome which stood at the bottom of King Street

Cliff was "boss” of the canteen. He didn’t have much to do and was a lazy bugger.

If someone wanted a pie warming up or a ready cooked meal warming up, Cliff became the head chef, so to speak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliff was blessed with a mouthful of big, horse-like teeth and a bottom front one had become loose.

Now Cliff, just like the rest of us, wasn’t a fan of the dentist’s chair, and hoping to avoid a visit, spent half his time waggling this tooth in the vain hope the thing would come loose and drop out.

The poor sod was out of luck. The tooth remained firmly rooted.

One Friday dinnertime, Cliff, as usual, was waggling away like mad, and I was sitting opposite him and he began to get on my nerves and I suggested, yet again, that a visit to the dentist was essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just the mention of a dentist made him tug that bit harder.

"Right, that’s it,” I said. “Open thi gob,” and took out my pair of trusty pliers. And, unbelievably he did just that. He opened his gob, and in I waded.

Like I’ve said, his teeth were big, very big, and I had no problem getting a grip and I began to pull. Suddenly, the tooth broke, a chip of it ended up in the corner of my right eye and I almost knocked out his top ones.

My friend and workmate, Ken Blan, said "Bloody hell, Dakin, tha nowt but butcher, and tha certainly not a bloody dentist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And those words ruined my confidence forever. Never again did I attempt to enter the world of dentistry, especially with a pair of pliers, and poor Cliff ended up in that dreaded dentist chair after all.

When all is said and done, I was a water inspector, not a bloody dentist, and my job was preserving the town’s precious water supply.

Teddy Ormesher was one of our three telephonists, and took his turn on the "easy” shift of night duties.

One night Ken asked Ormesher to warm up a tin of stewed steak in time for our break, and Teddy, the daft sod, failed to puncture the tin and the bloody thing went off like a bomb, blew open the oven door and the canteen walls ended up decorated with minute pieces of aromatic steak.

A least, it smelt good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even though it was nighttime, there was always something unusual bound to happen.

Our office was also part of the Corporation Workhouse, that also had a small makeshift hospital, and one night, just as Ken and I were leaving the premises, out of the shadows, this burly, scruffy bloke, came lumbering towards us, shouting all kinds of obscenities, and thinking that our offices was the actual workhouse.

He wanted food and shelter and sleep and was trying his best to get past us.

We both made a hurried dash for safety and went on our merry way to try to save some of our town’s water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If I remember right, it was April 6 1956; Ken and I had just returned to the depot for a bite to eat, and it was about 2.30am.

Ken had just made a brew when a loud knocking on the front door echoed along the corridor and, thinking it was another desperate tramp looking for bed and board, we ignored it, but the banging got louder, so we both went to investigate, and lo and behold it wasn’t a tramp after all, but our boss, superintendent, Fred Ratcliffe.

"Come on, lads, the Wigan Hippodrome’s on fire,” and before we could ask what the hell we could do about it, off he fired in his little Ford car.

Now this was a time when Library Street and King Street had a two-way road system and when we arrived, what a sight to behold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the fire brigade fighting a losing battle, the Hippodrome was in desperate straits and there we stood, Ken and I, watching helplessly as that great building that had brought laughter and joy to so many people, crumbled and burned to nothing.

I shall always remember those nights of long ago, not for yawning, but for those true-life incidents that kept us wide awake and in touch with reality, in a time now lost forever.